Business

The Central Florida Lifestyle Brand Takes Next Steps to Expand Its Full-Service Multimedia Enterprise￼

By Kaitlyn Fusco
centralfloridalifestyle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrush Acquisitions, the veteran-owned investment management company, has purchased the Central Florida Lifestyle magazine and brand with the goal of expanding into more local Central Florida communities. The Central Florida Lifestyle brand is focused on delivering positive news, content and events about and in local communities. Krush Acquisitions, the...

www.centralfloridalifestyle.com

BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
