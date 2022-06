Launching its third season a week after fellow streaming giant Netflix dropped “Stranger Things,” Prime Video’s “The Boys” has a similar problem as the kids from Hawkins. Much like that show, the writers here have added too many characters that they seem unwilling to knock off and are willing to recycle themes even as they raise interesting new ideas on the fringe of their hit show. For a program that’s designed to be so subversive, “The Boys” is getting remarkably predictable in its third season and pushes aside some of its supporting characters largely just because there’s no time to cram them in over an 8-episode season. The show can still be very funny, and the performers are solid across the board, but there’s an energy missing this season, especially compared to the propulsive second chapter. Some of the themes in the season’s first half feel like they’re spinning their wheels through issues unpacked last year that then bloom into something richer in the back half, but the hope is that this will be looked back on as a transitional season, one that gets us from the set-up of the first two to something with more meat on its bones in the future.

