I Can't Get Over The Way Sophie Turner Puts On Lip Balm, But Honestly, It Makes A Lot Of Sense

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

Sophie Turner is the latest celebrity to take part in British Vogue's In the Bag segment, and it did not disappoint!

British Vogue / Via youtu.be

The Staircase star took fans inside her Louis Vuitton twist bag to show off the items she typically carries around with her. They ranged from a sweet family photo from her wedding...

The photo is of Sophie, her husband Joe Jonas, and their brothers.

British Vogue / Via youtu.be

...to snacks that she likes to pack for her 1-year-old daughter, Willa. Because if she didn't, Sophie admitted, "my life would be made living hell and I'd get yelled at by my child."

British Vogue / Via youtu.be

But my favorite part of the video came when she pulled out her Vaseline lip balm. If you're wondering what's so special about lip balm, it's not the product itself that got my attention, but the way she uses it.

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Getty Images

"I tend to like to put my lip balm on by kissing it," Sophie said. "You know when your friends rub their fingers in it and stuff? I don't let them do that."

British Vogue / Via youtu.be

"I don't want grubby nails in my Vaseline. If you've picked your nose and then you're gonna put your nail in my Vaseline, I'm not gonna put that on my lips."

British Vogue / Via youtu.be

Honestly, her method makes a lot of sense. I've let my young nephews use my lip balm with their fingers a few times, and lord knows where their hands have been.

NBC

This trick would also help with bacteria that comes from my own hands. Take out the middle man (aka fingers) and just dab your lip balm straight on your lips via a kiss.

Fox

I just might have to try it out! To learn what else is inside Sophie's bag, watch the full segment below:

