I Can't Get Over The Way Sophie Turner Puts On Lip Balm, But Honestly, It Makes A Lot Of Sense

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub
Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
Inside Marilyn Monroe’s 3 Marriages: All About Her Ex-Husbands and Love Life Before Tragic Death
Once she stepped into the world of Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe captivated audiences instantly with her charming personality and alluring looks. The blonde beauty died at the age of 36 in 1962 after a series of heartbreaking romances and three highly publicized divorces from her ex-husbands, James Dougherty, Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller.
Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner spend time together following Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding
Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner spend time together following Kourtney and Travis Barker’s weddingAt least Kendall will probably invite her to her wedding Caitlyn Jenner may not have been invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, but she did get to spend some time with her daughter Kendall...
Gigi Hadid’s Super-Low-Rise Pants Let Her Swimsuit Top Do the Talking
Earlier this month Gigi Hadid collaborated with her childhood friend Francesca Aiello, the founder of Frankies Bikinis, on an exclusive collection of swimwear and resortwear for the brand, and both women modeled the ruffled bikinis and playful one-pieces in the campaign. And at the launch event for the capsule in...
The Most Comfortable Flats and Sandals If You’ve Sworn Off High Heels
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After more than two years of pandemic life, our wardrobes have shifted from all-day loungewear to bold statement pieces. As people return to the office, hop back on planes, head out to indoor dinners and catch up on all those postponed weddings, some uncomfortable clothing items have been kicked out of our closets — and that includes blister-inducing heels.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Accessories for Working from Home Like a ProThe Best Online Florists for Last-Minute Mother's...
Looking for the Best Hydrating Lipstick? Here Are 16 That Will Keep Your Lips Smooth
Looking for a lipstick that won’t leave your mouth parched and flaky after a couple hours? Who isn’t, really? But before we get to the lipstick part, let’s talk about prep, because it’s more important than you might think. For the smoothest application and wear time, we recommend applying a generous layer of lip balm and letting it absorb for a few minutes before you move onto the lipstick itself. (Lip primer can also be extremely helpful if your color tends to settle into fine lines.)
Jaden Smith Delivers California Style in Chunky Sneakers With Pops of Neon Pink for Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jaden Smith was one of many celebrities and social media stars to attend the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif., last night. Smith donned the new collection, making it his own. The fashionable social media star wore a pair of white and black rounded shades, hiding his face from the camera’s glare. Beneath a large blue quilted Dior puffer, Smith wore a white button-up with a sharp black tie. The New...
Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari: ‘I’m not a house husband’
Sam Asghari maintains he’s a “normal person” despite being set to marry multimillionaire pop star Britney Spears. The sometimes-actor and personal trainer opened up to GQ about his life with the über-famous pop star and said his days look like anybody else’s. “I’m not a house husband. I’m a normal person. So I do a lot of shopping because sometimes I require specific things when it comes to diet,” he explained, adding that he stays away from all sugar and follows a strict health regimen. Despite his “specific” diet, Asghari avoids celebrity-beloved health food store Erewhon because of its extreme price tags. “I don’t...
Victoria Beckham puts on a leggy display in her own little black dress as she poses for a stunning snap while 'on set' for her fashion brand
Victoria Beckham was the epitome of chic in her latest Instagram post, which she shared on Friday while 'on set' for her eponymous fashion brand. The designer, 48, put on a leggy display in a little black dress which she teamed up with a pair of coordinating heels as she reclined onto a grey wall panel.
Dua Lipa Nailed the Shipwrecked-Chic Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Dress
This summer it's all about the shipwrecked look (see-through fabrics, bikinis as tops, tattered dresses) and no one does it better than Dua Lipa. Days after nailing the pirate-chic aesthetic in her new music video for "Potion," the pop star demonstrated how to make the trend work IRL with her latest outfit. In between concerts in Portofino, Italy, Dua shared her OOTD on Instagram, which included a sheer black slip layered underneath a sequined netted dress with crisscrossed straps and a massive tear in the front. She accessorized with black, knee-high boots adorned with pearls and silver buckles, a matching studded handbag, and statement earrings that were highlighted by her slicked-back ponytail. Makeup-wise, she sported a dark pink lip, rosy cheeks, and dewy skin.
Matthew Morrison Fired From ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ After Sending ‘Inappropriate’ Flirty Texts to Female Contestant
Matthew Morrison was fired from So You Think You Can Dance for sending "inappropriate" text messages to a female contestant, a source confirms to Us Weekly. “The messages contained sexual innuendos and were flirty to the extent he was overstepping boundaries," the insider says. "He didn’t have sex with the contestant, but she complained to […]
Honey Boo Boo boasts 'brains and beauty' after college acceptance letter
Alana Thompson, known as Honey Boo Boo proves her haters wrong as she proudly shows her acceptance letter to the Georgia Military College Dual Enrollment Program. Honey Boo Boo from Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo gained popularity at the young age of six. The public has seen her grow up from a toddler to a teenager. After a decade of fame, the reality TV star is heading to making big moves to further her education.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Judge Breaks Silence on Divorcing Husband of 14 Years
RuPaul's Drag Race judge Alan Carr is opening up about his split from his husband, Paul Drayton. He recently made an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, during which he spoke about divorcing his husband after 14 years together, per The Sun. Carr, who is a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, announced his split from Drayton in January.
Kyle Richards Teases a Jaw-Dropping RHOBH Season 12 Moment with Mauricio Umansky
If you thought this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was already jaw-dropping, just wait until you see what Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have in store for us. Kyle recently posted a photo on Instagram of a moment she and her husband shared that was captured while...
Cooper Hefner Shares Sweet Photo with Wife Scarlett and Their 3 Kids: 'Enjoying Family Time'
Cooper Hefner is spending quality time with his little ones. On Monday, the businessman turned political candidate, 30, shared a sweet photo on Instagram featuring him and his wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner enjoying the outdoors with their three daughters. In the family photo, Cooper and the Harry Potter actress sit...
HGTV Babies: See Tarek El Moussa and More Reality Stars’ Family Photos
Full houses! Tarek El Moussa, Erin Napier and more HGTV personalities are balancing parenthood with their reality TV careers. The Flip or Flop star, for his part, became a dad in 2010 when his and then-wife Christina Haack’s daughter, Taylor, arrived. Five years later, the duo welcomed son Brayden. The reality stars have been coparenting […]
Serena Williams Debuts Her Fierce Bodysuit With a Fun Twist in Pink Studded Sandals
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. For her S By Serena brand, Serena Williams seemingly reimagined a version of her iconic on-court catsuit that went viral in 2018 at the French. View this post on Instagram A post shared by S by Serena (@serena) The tennis pro modeled her namesake label’s new Harper Jumpsuit on Instagram today. Her simple look mastered sleek and stylish minimalism, but designed for a variety of occasions. She posed in a bodycon one-piece pant suit...
Nailed It! Jennifer Lopez Gets Manicure With Ben Affleck’s Initials
Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez can’t get enough of fiancé Ben Affleck, so much so that the hitmaker got her and the movie star’s initials pasted on her nails. Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik did the honors, showing off Lopez’s fresh set via Instagram on Tuesday, May 31. “If you know … then you know,” Bachik captioned the image of the 52-year-old singer’s manicure, adding, “Jen and Ben forever #couplegoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik.”
Engagement rumors swirl as Kim K and Pete enter London jewellery store
Engagement rumors are at an all-time high after Kim K and Pete Davidson walked hand-in-hand into a jewellery store in London. During their UK trip, they also dined at The River Cafe and browsed multiple city stores. Kim K’s sister Kourtney has recently tied the knot with Travis Barker, and...
Blac Chyna Bakes A Peach Cobbler With Daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, In Cute New Video
5-year-old Dream Kardashian is living it up with her mama, Blac Chyna! The irresistible tot, whose father is Rob Kardashian, was seen on Instagram Monday, May 30 baking an all-American peach cobbler — with a little help. In the video clip, which Chyna captioned “Making Peach Cobbler With Dream,” the model wore a red scarf over her head and a black skeleton top. Little Dream rocked a cute, casual pastel tee for their fun kitchen activity.
