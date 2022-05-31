ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man recovering after being shot in Elkhart

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

A man is recovering after being shot in Elkhart. Police were called just after 12...

www.953mnc.com

95.3 MNC

Traffic stop in Benton Harbors led to search warrants and arrests

A traffic stop in Benton Harbor led to two search warrants and three arrests on drug-related charges. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old woman was taken into custody during the traffic stop. One of the warrants was served in the 300 block of Margarete Avenue in Benton...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested on felony drug charges in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Three suspects were arrested on various felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Benton Harbor and two search warrants in Benton Township on Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET). During the traffic stop, a 36-year-old Benton Township woman was arrested on four felony...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Benton Harbor woman hurt after vehicle ends up in Christiana Creek

A Benton Harbor woman was hurt after her vehicle ended up in Christiana Creek. The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3, when Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies say the 70-year-old woman was traveling east on Brownsville Street in Calvin Township and veered off the roadway, striking a guardrail for Christiana Creek. The vehicle then flipped over several times landing upright in the water.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

17-year-old shot in Elkhart Tuesday night

ELKHART, Ind. – A 17-year-old reported being shot by an unknown person in Elkhart on Tuesday night, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 10:17 p.m., an officer was called to a local hospital for a shooting report. The officer spoke to the 17-year-old victim, who said he was brought...
ELKHART, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder in May shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Attempted murder charges have been filed in a shooting that happened last week. A probable cause says that a man walked into the Parkview Randallia Hospital, just before 7 p.m., on May 24, 2022, with a gunshot wound to his groin. The victim told officers he was shot in the apartments off of Cold Springs Boulevard.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people arrested for robberies in Berrien County

Two people were arrested in Berrien County, after authorities say they broke into four convivence stores. Police say they responded to an alarm at a convenience store on Stateline Road in Niles, at 2:28 am, Wednesday, June 1, where they found signs of a break in. While they were there,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Man killed in south side shooting ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old city man shot in the chest this past Saturday night is Fort Wayne’s latest homicide victim. Tyshawn Eaton was broutht into Lutheran’s Downtown Hospital by another person or people shortly after shots were fired in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue just before midnight Saturday, according to an Allen County Coroner’s release.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Arrests made in connection with Michigan City Memorial Day shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been charged in a connection to a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries in Michigan City on Memorial Day. Police say they responded to the shooting around 4:10 p.m. near Washington Park Beach Stop 2. When they arrived on scene, they learned of one person who had been shot.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
FOX59

Autopsy: 80-year-old Kokomo woman drowned, no foul play suspected

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo woman who was found dead after a statewide Silver Alert likely drowned. That’s according to autopsy findings from the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Betty Stroup, 80, was the subject of a Silver Alert last week. She was found dead on Sunday, May 29, in a ditch along 1700 N. […]
abc57.com

Police investigating reports of shots fired at mobile home park

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Several homes in the Brookside Manor mobile home park were struck by bullets Saturday evening, according to Goshen Police. Police responded to the 61000 block of Old CR 17 at 11:10 p.m. for several reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they located several spent shell casings on...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

One injured in single-vehicle crash on M-62

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-62 Hwy on Tuesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to the highway, near Beeson Street, for the crash. According to the investigation, the vehicle was traveling north on M-62...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Prayer vigil held for 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gather for a prayer vigil Thursday to remember 5-year-old Kyler Jackson who was shot and killed last month. Jackson was shot after an accidental shooting involving a 9-year-old relative in South Bend. He died three days later. Then, nearly two weeks later, Jackson’s mom,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

12-year-old boy armed with gun, arrested

A 12-year-old boy armed with a gun has been arrested after police say he robbed a gas station in Hartford and got away with thousands of dollars. Police say the boy got the 9 millimeter pistol from a locked cabinet in his home. They also say the clerk at the...
HARTFORD, MI
WNDU

Counterfeit money circulating in Elkhart, authorities warn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart want you to be aware of a new scam going around. Police say they’ve received several reports from business owners who have gotten fake hundred-dollar bills. These fake bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only” at the top, and all have the...
ELKHART, IN

