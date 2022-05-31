Man recovering after being shot in Elkhart

A traffic stop in Benton Harbor led to two search warrants and three arrests on drug-related charges. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old woman was taken into custody during the traffic stop. One of the warrants was served in the 300 block of Margarete Avenue in Benton...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Three suspects were arrested on various felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Benton Harbor and two search warrants in Benton Township on Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET). During the traffic stop, a 36-year-old Benton Township woman was arrested on four felony...
A Benton Harbor woman was hurt after her vehicle ended up in Christiana Creek. The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3, when Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies say the 70-year-old woman was traveling east on Brownsville Street in Calvin Township and veered off the roadway, striking a guardrail for Christiana Creek. The vehicle then flipped over several times landing upright in the water.
A Monday night call of a possible child abduction ended with the safe return of the child, but an accident prior to getting to the scene ended with a damaged North Judson Police Department vehicle. North Judson Town Marshal Kelly Fisher said the North Judson Police Department was dispatched to...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say is a suspect in a hit and run incident on May 31. If you have any information, please contact Detective Smith at 547-891-2352 or at rsmith@elkhartcountysheriff.com.
ELKHART, Ind. – A 17-year-old reported being shot by an unknown person in Elkhart on Tuesday night, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 10:17 p.m., an officer was called to a local hospital for a shooting report. The officer spoke to the 17-year-old victim, who said he was brought...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Attempted murder charges have been filed in a shooting that happened last week. A probable cause says that a man walked into the Parkview Randallia Hospital, just before 7 p.m., on May 24, 2022, with a gunshot wound to his groin. The victim told officers he was shot in the apartments off of Cold Springs Boulevard.
Two people were arrested in Berrien County, after authorities say they broke into four convivence stores. Police say they responded to an alarm at a convenience store on Stateline Road in Niles, at 2:28 am, Wednesday, June 1, where they found signs of a break in. While they were there,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old city man shot in the chest this past Saturday night is Fort Wayne’s latest homicide victim. Tyshawn Eaton was broutht into Lutheran’s Downtown Hospital by another person or people shortly after shots were fired in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue just before midnight Saturday, according to an Allen County Coroner’s release.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been charged in a connection to a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries in Michigan City on Memorial Day. Police say they responded to the shooting around 4:10 p.m. near Washington Park Beach Stop 2. When they arrived on scene, they learned of one person who had been shot.
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo woman who was found dead after a statewide Silver Alert likely drowned. That’s according to autopsy findings from the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Betty Stroup, 80, was the subject of a Silver Alert last week. She was found dead on Sunday, May 29, in a ditch along 1700 N. […]
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Several homes in the Brookside Manor mobile home park were struck by bullets Saturday evening, according to Goshen Police. Police responded to the 61000 block of Old CR 17 at 11:10 p.m. for several reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they located several spent shell casings on...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-62 Hwy on Tuesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to the highway, near Beeson Street, for the crash. According to the investigation, the vehicle was traveling north on M-62...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gather for a prayer vigil Thursday to remember 5-year-old Kyler Jackson who was shot and killed last month. Jackson was shot after an accidental shooting involving a 9-year-old relative in South Bend. He died three days later. Then, nearly two weeks later, Jackson’s mom,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was found guilty in April in connection to the accidental shooting death of his son back in June 2020 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Police say 1-year-old Javion Sexton was shot after his 4-year-old sibling found - and accidently...
A 12-year-old boy armed with a gun has been arrested after police say he robbed a gas station in Hartford and got away with thousands of dollars. Police say the boy got the 9 millimeter pistol from a locked cabinet in his home. They also say the clerk at the...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart want you to be aware of a new scam going around. Police say they’ve received several reports from business owners who have gotten fake hundred-dollar bills. These fake bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only” at the top, and all have the...
Comments / 0