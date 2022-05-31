Man recovering after being shot in Elkhart

A Benton Harbor woman was hurt after her vehicle ended up in Christiana Creek. The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3, when Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies say the 70-year-old woman was traveling east on Brownsville Street in Calvin Township and veered off the roadway, striking a guardrail for Christiana Creek. The vehicle then flipped over several times landing upright in the water.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO