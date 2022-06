Don L. Fair, 68, of Bedford, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his residence. Born in Hazard, Kentucky on October 24, 1953, he was the son of Fonzie and Irene (Grigsby) Fair. He married Karen Sowder on August 30, 1974, and she survives. Don was a retired IT Specialist for Hewlett Packard and was an Electrical Engineer for Westinghouse. Don was very handy and could fix or build anything and enjoyed gardening.

