SAVANNAH, Ga. — Family members have set up a GoFundMe for the only member of a Georgia family who survived a boat crash that killed four people. The crash happened Saturday morning on the Wilmington River. Officials said a total of five people were killed and four injured when two boats collided head on. The driver of one of the boats was arrested for boating under the influence.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO