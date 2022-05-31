ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets demote struggling 1B/OF Dominic Smith to Triple-A

By JAKE SEINER
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
New York Mets' Dominic Smith (2) gestures to fans as he is greeted by first base coach Wayne Kirby (54) after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have optioned first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse amid a slow start to the season for the 26-year-old.

The Mets announced Smith’s demotion Tuesday and promoted right-hander Adonis Medina before a game against the Washington Nationals.

“We needed a pitcher to try to keep everybody healthy down there,” manager Buck Showalter said. “And Dom was the option we ended up with.”

Smith batted .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but the 2013 first-round pick has struggled to replicate that success. He is hitting .186 this season without a home run in 101 plate appearances and with a .543 OPS.

Smith has played parts of six seasons in the majors and hasn’t played regularly at Triple-A since 2018. Showalter said Smith will primarily play first base with Syracuse.

“Give him a chance to get back to the things we know he’s capable of,” Showalter said. “Hopefully, he can do that and I have a lot of confidence he will and get back up here and help us.”

Sending down Smith allows the Mets to keep outfielder Nick Plummer on the roster. Plummer, a 25-year-old former first-round pick with five big league games, had four RBIs in a 13-5 win over Washington on Monday and hit a tying homer in the ninth inning of a 5-4, 10-inning win over Philadelphia on Sunday for his first major league hit.

Plummer is a better outfield defender than Smith, making him a versatile late-game option for Showalter.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo was out of the lineup for the fourth straight day with a sore right wrist, but Showalter said he’s improving and could start Wednesday or Thursday.

Right-hander Tylor Megill threw a simulated game Tuesday and could make a minor league rehab start soon. Megill hasn’t pitched since May 11 with right biceps inflammation.

___

