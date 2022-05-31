Storm Damage Blows Through Freestone County

Our local Freestone County Retired Teachers Association is beginning its new year soon. Whether you are a TRS Annuitant or someone who supports public education, please join our organization. We need as many members as possible to show Austin we are serious about their supporting retirees, active school employees, and the young people in our public schools.
10:04 AM-Officer Alexander to meet a complainant. 10:42 AM-Officer Alexander on found property. 1:07 PM-Officer Alexander on report of minor wreck. 4:02 PM-Cpl. Price to meet a complainant over threats being made. 6:02 PM-Officer Means and Price on report of minor wreck. 7:35 PM-Officer Means and Price on alarm going...
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at Bubba’s BBQ in. Ennis on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, from 11:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. Bubba’s BBQ is located at 201 S. I-45., in Ennis, next door to Tractor Supply. The...
CONGRATS TO THE PERIDOT BEAUTY LOUNGE, the Surprise Patrol Member of the Week at Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. Stop in and visit owner, Courtney Dreyer, at 113 E. Commerce, Fairfield Texas. They have stylists specializing in Xtreme Lash Extensions, Color/Cuts, Blowouts, Hair Extensions, Microblading, and much more. Give them a...
FAIRFIELD HIGH SCHOOL CITIZENSHIP AWARDS were presented during the May 18, 2022 Senior Awards program. Recipients include (left-right): Lexis Combs, Valeria Ramirez, Ally Robinson, Audrey Archibald, Carson Gallegos, Chelsie Faughn, and Breyanna Dowell. Named in honor of former FHS alumni and teachers, the honors include the Hayward Eatmon Citizenship Award,...
Comments / 0