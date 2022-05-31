Outdoor Preschool Story Time (Valente)

Make your garden part of the ecosystem! Learn about native plants that will help bees and butterflies thrive in urgan gardens. We'll cover good options for sunny, shady, wet and dry areas and discuss how to plan and maintain your garden to provide pollinator support all season long. Registration is...
This program will be held in the reading garden on the Berkshire Street side of the Valente Branch. In the event of inclement weather, this program will move indoors, where seating is limited. Please call 617-349-4015 for more information.
Looking for assistance creating a résumé or looking for jobs? Join us at the Central Square Branch Library (45 Pearl St.) for assistance with résumés, job hunting, and online applications. Support will be available from 1-3 p.m. No registration is required.
Notice is hereby given that a public meeting will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 6:00 PM to consider the following matters under M.G.L. Ch. 40C and Ch. 2.78 of the Code of the City of Cambridge:. This meeting will be held online with remote participation. The public...
Commission Working Groups & Connecting with Other Commissions. Update on efforts to combat AA/PI discrimination from the MA committee. *Weather permitting, meeting location courtyard outside of 334 Broadway. In the event of rain: to view the meeting or to participate in public comment visit: https://cambridgema.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HwOiPjtBQsip-rsEUiPayw. After registering, you will receive...
