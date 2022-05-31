ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Sing-Along (Valente)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis program will be held in the reading garden on...

Urban Gardening: Plant for Native Pollinators (Virtual)

Make your garden part of the ecosystem! Learn about native plants that will help bees and butterflies thrive in urgan gardens. We'll cover good options for sunny, shady, wet and dry areas and discuss how to plan and maintain your garden to provide pollinator support all season long. Registration is...
WCVB

Pollen creates haze across parts of Massachusetts

If you were driving the Mass. Pike in Natick, enjoying your balcony in Hudson, or out and about pretty much anywhere in Massachusetts Tuesday, you likely noticed those yellow greenish clouds that is pine pollen.
Cambridge Historical Commission Meeting

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 6:00 PM to consider the following matters under M.G.L. Ch. 40C and Ch. 2.78 of the Code of the City of Cambridge:. This meeting will be held online with remote participation. The public...
Résumé and Job Application Support (Central Square)

Looking for assistance creating a résumé or looking for jobs? Join us at the Central Square Branch Library (45 Pearl St.) for assistance with résumés, job hunting, and online applications. Support will be available from 1-3 p.m. No registration is required.
