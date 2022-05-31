Surprise Patrol Visit Beauty Lounge

The post-pandemic retail comeback continues at Southlake Town Square, with a slew of new openings happening through the end of 2022. These include not just stores but those all-important, modern "brand experiences," where shoppers "are invited to connect in person with their favorite brands, products and experiences," according to a release. They include a couple of restaurants making local debuts, too.
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 6/2. Professor Brainius: Wild & Wacky Science. When: 10:00...
Our local Freestone County Retired Teachers Association is beginning its new year soon. Whether you are a TRS Annuitant or someone who supports public education, please join our organization. We need as many members as possible to show Austin we are serious about their supporting retirees, active school employees, and the young people in our public schools.
PALESTINE, Texas — The city of Palestine is rich with history, shaped by transportation during its booming railroad age. According to the city, Palestine was named by early settler Daniel Parker, who came from Palestine Illinois. In 1846, the Texas legislature created Palestine which is located in the center of the county, to serve as the Anderson County seat.
Y'all. We need to talk about Kamo's Kajun Grill in Gresham just south of Tyler, Texas. There's a good chance many of you have driven by that little red brick building nestled in the parking lot near a gas station, Bella Italian Restaurant, and right behind what is now the wonderful Big Shot Coffee House.
Texas artists plan to renovate and transform former KKK site into a center of arts and healingTimothy Brestowski/Courtesy of Transform 1012 N. Main Street. Just over a century ago, in 1921, Fred Rouse, a Black butcher, was brutally lynched in Fort Worth, Texas in front of a crowd of over 100 onlookers.
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — An 11-foot alligator was caught and successfully removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin in the afternoon on Memorial Day. Lufkin officials said that the alligator’s presence was brought to their attention earlier this month. They said that the alligator did not appear to fear humans, and would come close to walking […]
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Northpark shopping mall is suspending sales of its gold coins. To set itself apart from other malls Northpark uses heavy golden coins in fancy pouches as its gift cards. However, Dallas based Comerica Bank has told the mall it can no longer support the coins, so Northpark has temporarily suspended their sale, and is looking for a new co-sponsor. Northpark says its stores and restaurants will continue to accept gold coins that are already in circulation until July 10.
Here's some welcome news for Dallasites in search of a beach house that won't break the bank: A new report from Realtor.com says a popular Texas coastal town is among the most affordable in the country. Rockport, Texas, a coastal community about a six-hour drive from Dallas, lands at No....
I often think about the term “dream home” and what it means. To me, it’s a house that quite simply knocks your socks off. My bar is absurdly high, however, probably because I spent some formative years living not far from the Versailles Palace outside Paris. My nights were spent not counting sheep to get to sleep but adding wings and turrets to my dream home.
This classy engagement session in downtown Dallas, Texas has sleek looks, flirty glances, and lots of love!. Valarie and Joe first met at a singing gig in Memphis, Tennessee. After a year of friendship, a natural romance blossomed between them. Valarie shares, “After about 2 years I knew he would be my future Husband, he has always been gentle, loving and in my corner every step of the way!”
Williams Chicken plans to open a new location in the coming months at 9811 Forest Lane, Dallas. The upcoming restaurant will be operated by the same franchise owner as the nearby location on Forest Lane, according to Williams Chicken. The restaurant serves white- and dark-meat chicken pieces, chicken sandwiches and wings as well as sides that include okra, corn and more. It has more than 30 locations spread throughout the North Texas region. 972-437-1716. www.williamschicken.com.
Believe it or not, we are about three and a half months away from fair season. Texas is full of great fairs from the State Fair of Fair in Dallas all the way to the many fairs in our East Texas cities. Those fairs all bring some fun rides, great tasting food and live entertainment. For the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, this year's lineup is very diverse, and very free, with your fair admission.
The Baylor Bears, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Dr. Pepper Museum and more fill the city of Waco, Texas with wonder and excitement. However, there's a newfound excitement out of Waco, thanks to a Texas Lottery win.
FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – A theft has occurred at the Freestone County Historical Museum in Fairfield. The Museum posted on social media Friday that Aunt Rosie’s teeth and a metal pill box have been stolen from its Littlejohn House Collection. It is asking for those responsible to please return these items with “no questions […]
The saga of the quirky Arlington home once owned by the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul has taken an interesting turn. Earlier this year, the home went on the market for $750,000. Just a few days later, a buyer snapped up the home for an undisclosed amount. In the meantime, the home has been razed. The demolition seems to have happened in April.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at Bubba’s BBQ in. Ennis on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, from 11:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. Bubba’s BBQ is located at 201 S. I-45., in Ennis, next door to Tractor Supply. The...
Bonnie Hale saw a bobcat with a rabbit in its mouth appear from the bushes and go into a storm drain near her client’s home in Plano early one morning. As a pet detective based in Grapevine, Hale helps people find their lost furry friends all across North Texas. But what she didn’t realize until that morning was bobcats had figured out that traveling through storm drain systems keeps them safe from humans as they sneak into yards to look for prey.
