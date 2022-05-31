Surprise Patrol Visit Beauty Lounge

Believe it or not, we are about three and a half months away from fair season. Texas is full of great fairs from the State Fair of Fair in Dallas all the way to the many fairs in our East Texas cities. Those fairs all bring some fun rides, great tasting food and live entertainment. For the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, this year's lineup is very diverse, and very free, with your fair admission.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO