Freestone County, TX

Did You Know? FreeCo Fair Featured in Texas Monthly Calendar

By admin
freestonecountytimesonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE 100TH CELEBRATION OF OUR OWN Freestone County...

freestonecountytimesonline.com

freestonecountytimesonline.com

Hello, FCRTA Members: Get Ready for June 1st Event!

Our local Freestone County Retired Teachers Association is beginning its new year soon. Whether you are a TRS Annuitant or someone who supports public education, please join our organization. We need as many members as possible to show Austin we are serious about their supporting retirees, active school employees, and the young people in our public schools.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

11-foot alligator removed from East Texas lake on Memorial Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — An 11-foot alligator was caught and successfully removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin in the afternoon on Memorial Day. Lufkin officials said that the alligator’s presence was brought to their attention earlier this month. They said that the alligator did not appear to fear humans, and would come close to walking […]
LUFKIN, TX
KWTX

“Party” of peacocks on the run in area city

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Four believed to be female peacocks have been spotted across Temple in the last few days and their photos are being shared across social media. A group of peacocks can be referred to as a party, pride or muster. Shelby Michalewicz, the owner of Tiny Hooves...
TEMPLE, TX
kjas.com

TEXIT movement comes to Jasper

Mack Dunkin of Lufkin came to Jasper on Monday with one goal and that is to get people here interested in joining the so called "Texit" movement, which is initiative for Texas to secede from the union. Dunkin, who is local coordinator of the Texas National Movement, says it is...
JASPER, TX
fox4news.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for June 2022 in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for June 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households. "We’re here to support families when...
TEXAS STATE
KTAL

RISING RENT: Skyrocketing prices put a strain on renters across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Renters in East Texas, and across the United States, have seen a drastic increase in rent prices throughout the past year. With the prices of houses increasing, the rental market is directly affected. Brian Carberry, Senior Managing Editor of Rent.com, said that the rental trends...
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

COVID-19 cases creeping up in Dallas County

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Local experts said they're not pushing the panic button, but COVID cases are creeping up again in North Texas.        "We are continuing to see some slow and steady increases in the number of active cases. But that's still in the context of very low numbers," said Dr. Phil Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.  Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, which tracks COVID cases in the county, reported a 15% rise in general population cases last week from two weeks earlier. President and CEO Steve Miff said to keep those numbers in...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Filling orphaned wells in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — There's plenty of oil wells in service here in west Texas that create energy for the rest of the country, but there are also abandoned ones that really don't serve a purpose. "In a lot of cases in the Permian basin they are legacy wells that...
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Gattefossé Ready to Break Ground on $50 Million Project in Lufkin

This is HUGE news for the East Texas economy. A $50+ million project coming to Lufkin is about to take a major step forward. The City of Lufkin is excited to announce the groundbreaking of Gattefossé’s manufacturing plant in the Lufkin Business Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. June 8 and the public is invited to attend.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine ISD announces death of student

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD is mourning after they announced on Tuesday that a 17-year-old high school student died. “It is with great sadness Palestine ISD shares the loss of PHS student James Michael Talley. Please remember his family in your prayers as they move through this difficult time,” said Palestine ISD. Talley passed […]
PALESTINE, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Surprise Patrol Visit Beauty Lounge

CONGRATS TO THE PERIDOT BEAUTY LOUNGE, the Surprise Patrol Member of the Week at Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. Stop in and visit owner, Courtney Dreyer, at 113 E. Commerce, Fairfield Texas. They have stylists specializing in Xtreme Lash Extensions, Color/Cuts, Blowouts, Hair Extensions, Microblading, and much more. Give them a...
FAIRFIELD, TX

