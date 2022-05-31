Did You Know? FreeCo Fair Featured in Texas Monthly Calendar

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Local experts said they're not pushing the panic button, but COVID cases are creeping up again in North Texas. "We are continuing to see some slow and steady increases in the number of active cases. But that's still in the context of very low numbers," said Dr. Phil Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, which tracks COVID cases in the county, reported a 15% rise in general population cases last week from two weeks earlier. President and CEO Steve Miff said to keep those numbers in...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO