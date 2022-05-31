ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Hunger Games’ Actress Rachel Zegler’s Net Worth Proves Her Star Is on the Rise

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Raking it in! Hunger Games actress Rachel Zegler ’s impressive net worth proves her star is on the rise. How has she made her millions? Keep reading to learn more!

What Makes Him Rich! Harry Styles Has a Staggering Net Worth

What is Rachel Zegler’s net worth?

The New Jersey native’s net worth is estimated to be about $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . She’s only been acting professionally for a few years but already landed several roles in huge Hollywood films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XgGJ5_0fw72DOq00

What movies is Rachel Zegler in?

The brunette beauty’s breakout role was in Steven Spielberg ’s West Side Story , where she portrayed Maria Vasquez. In January 2022, she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical, making her the youngest recipient of the award when she was just 20 years of age.

Fans can also see Rachel in the upcoming DC comics superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods . The sequel stars Zachary Levi , Helen Mirren , Lucy Liu and more. In addition, Rachel landed the role of Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation, in which Gal Gadot will appear as the Evil Queen.

Even more recently, it was announced that Rachel will play Lucy Gray Baird, the lead female role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes .

Bazinga! 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco’s Net Worth Is Ballin’

How did Rachel Zegler get famous?

Rachel first got her name out there by launching a YouTube channel in 2015, where she posted lifestyle videos and sang covers of popular songs. However, her whole world changed in early 2018 when she responded to an open casting call on Twitter for West Side Story . The actress, who was just 16 at the time, sent in videos of herself singing “Tonight” and “I Feel Pretty,” and she beat out a pool of 30,000 other applicants for the starring role alongside Ansel Elgort .

Considering she’s skyrocketed to fame in just a few short years, Rachel has already learned a lot about life in the spotlight. When asked what she would tell her teenage self, Rachel said, “I would just warn her before she pressed ‘record.’”

“I don’t think it would have changed my mind,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter . “But I would’ve just said, ‘Hey, you know how you really like this quiet life? Just remember that. And take it in while you can.’”

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Steven Spielberg
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hunger Games#On The Rise#Celebrity Net Worth
The Independent

Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romcom

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”It will be her first film since 2015’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son, David, 16, Towers Over The Pop Star, 63, As They Hold Hands At Boxing Event

Madonna, 63, and her son David Banda‘s bond was on full display during their latest outing. The singer and the 16-year-old held hands when they arrived to watch the fight between Davis and Romero at the WBA World Light Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on May 28 and wore Adidas tracksuit outfits. The doting mom’s outfit included a baggy black and white zip-up jacket and matching pants and the teen’s included a red and white v-neck dress.
BROOKLYN, NY
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy