Paul Luther “Luke” Nave Jr., 74, of Murphy, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was a native of Murphy and lived briefly in Thompson, Ga., before returning to Murphy. While living in Thompson, he worked for Georgia Pacific. He then worked for Lassiter Properties beginning in the late 1970s until the mid-1990s.

MURPHY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO