ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway County, MO

May 26, 2022

nodawaynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion...

nodawaynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council tables ordinances regarding Strand Hotel, Dannar Park tennis courts to cost $700K to resurface

The Chillicothe City Council on May 31st approved an ordinance authorizing a cooperative contract with Livingston County for the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding for recreational purposes. City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports the contract includes resurfacing of tennis courts at Dannar Park and transforming the tennis court at...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
nodawaynews.com

South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase I – Update

VF Anderson Builders, Inc. is nearing completion for installation of drainage inlets and storm sewer system. Project includes a $3 million investment in curbs, storm inlets and drainage pipes designed to collect surface water and direct away from the roadway. Reduces localized flooding, extends useful life of roadway, and creates...
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Northwest Missouri Residents Charged in Felony Drug Trio in Grundy County Court

Two Northwest Missouri residents face three felony drug charges in Grundy County. Court documents say Saint Joseph resident Tomas E. Nieves and Trenton resident Stephanie Ann Critten face felony charges of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail, possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – amphetamine or methamphetamine.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three from Missouri indicted for large-scale meth conspiracy

Three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville, MO
Government
City
Maryville, MO
County
Nodaway County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Nodaway County, MO
Government
kchi.com

Spickard Man Arrested In Caldwell County

A Spickard man was arrested in Caldwell County on a Livingston County warrant Wednesday. State Troopers arrested 56-year-old Milford B Swift on the Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Donna C. Spalding

Donna C. Spalding, 76, Hopkins, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Donna was born on February 25, 1946, to Dr. and Mrs. E.L. Mayfield, joining three sisters, Gwen, Lorna and Joyce. Pat joined her three years later. She graduated from North Nodaway High School with the “baby boomer” class of 1964. A class she so enjoyed and are still close friends to this day. She attended NWMSU for one year and then was employed by Turner Construction as a bookkeeper.
HOPKINS, MO
kttn.com

Two arrested in Grundy County on drug allegations

Two individuals have been arrested in Grundy County after they allegedly possessed methamphetamine at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 44-year-old Tomas Nieves of Saint Joseph was arrested May 27th and 43-year-old Stephanie Ann Critten of Trenton was arrested May 28th. Both have been charged with felonies of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county or private jail or correctional center except with prescription, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only for each, and they are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 14th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Jackson
Person
Bill Walker
kchi.com

Two Face Charges After Report Of Poaching In Grundy County

An investigation of poaching and trespassing in Grundy County was investigated by Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Caleb Pryor and his K9 partner Waylon. In April, Pryor and Waylon were called to assist with a trespassing call. A landowner reported that two people had trespassed on his property and shot a turkey. After fleeing from the landowner on foot, one suspect fired a gun in his direction.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Joan Powers

Joan Powers, 89, Maryville, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph. She was born February 2, 1933, in Higginsville, to Paul Harold and Lottie “Irene” Foster Powers. She was a 1951 graduate of Odessa High School. In 1976, she received a master of science degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

WARRANT ISSUED FOR LEXINGTON MAN WHO FAILED TO APPEAR FOR COURT PROCEEDING

A warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Lexington man who failed to make a court appearance late last month. A probable-cause statement alleges Shane Marcus Wilson stole a Bobcat skid steer after an accident on a pond in Lexington. Wilson and a woman were fishing in a boat on a pond near Coyote Lane when the boat overturned. Wilson said he woke up on the bank of the pond and then found a Bobcat skid steer from a nearby outbuilding and drove it without seeking permission. The stolen Bobcat was later located along the wood line just south of Coyote Lane.
LEXINGTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Ihp Industrial Inc#Courthouse#American Rescue Plan Act#Northwest Newsflash#The Maryville Host Lions#Arpa
nodawaynews.com

Betty Murphy

Betty J. Murphy, 90, Graham, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her home. She was born April 14, 1932, in Guilford, to Ralph and Berniece Cain McGeorge. She had lived most of her life in the area. On May 6, 1948, she married Billy Lee Murphy in Maryville. He preceded...
GUILFORD, MO
nodawaynews.com

Jerry Barry

Gerald “Jerry” R. Barry, 67, Rosendale, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Bakersfield, CA. He was born June 11, 1954, in Maryville, to Edward and Cecelia Monnett Barry. Mr. Barry proudly served in the US Air Force. He was an over-the-road truck driver for BS Express, St. Joseph.
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
TRENTON, MO
kq2.com

2 injured in crash Thursday afternoon on Missouri 6

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured following a crash at the intersection of Missouri 6 and State Route Z Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark Cooper, 55, of Jefferson, Arkansas, was northbound on Route Z, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled in front of eastbound Terry Debord, 67, of Clarksdale.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nodawaynews.com

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville official sends a letter to the community

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to take a moment to share statistics, offer suggestions for ways to be kind to your mind and provide information for professional support. Nearly 300 mental disorders exist and range in severity from undetectable to illnesses that can cripple an individual’s...
MARYVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Chillicothe Police responded to 91 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 6:53 am, Officers received a report of possible stolen items listed on social media….. 8:37 am, Officers out in the 500 block of S. Washington Street on a leaving the scene vehicle crash…..Victim vehicle registered...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Woman Dies in Roundabout Rollover

A Kansas City woman died after her truck crashed at a roundabout in Lafayette County Sunday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2011 Ford truck, driven by 46-year-old Trinity A. Roberts of Kansas City, was at Highways 131 and 24 at 11:10 p.m., when the truck traveled off the roadway at a roundabout and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fire caused by lightning strike

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire north of Trenton Tuesday morning May 31 caused by a lightning strike. Firefighter Alex Lovell reports no flames or smoke were visible when the fire department arrived at 334 Northwest Eighth Avenue. There was moderate smoke in the attic and a large burn mark on the exterior of the house from the lightning strike.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy