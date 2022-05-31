Sheriff’s Office requests expansion through ARPA

EAU CLAIRE— The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has requested $6.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund three different projects, including opening the fourth cell block “pod” in the jail.

The three proposed improvements are a direct response to increases in jail populations, as well as the need to meet pandemic operational requirements.

Jail Captain Dave Riewestahl said the Sheriff’s Office is seeking to remodel the county jail’s booking area, complete a fourth pod area and fund a one-time bonus for essential workers within the jail. Under the proposal, the booking area would be remodeled, allowing the Eau Claire County Jail to implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies by allowing more housing areas for the 14-day quarantine period.

An estimated $1.5 million will go toward the booking area renovation, which will add 14 beds to the space.

The completion of the jail’s fourth pod, which is essentially a cellblock, will accommodate for select populations of inmates.

“The Fourth Pod will focus on the needs of those with mental health concerns, Transgender housing, AODA needs, increased programming, and community re-entry needs,” the document stated. “This will allow us to utilize a current housing pod for COVID-19 mitigation strategies.”

Completing the fourth pod would add 100 beds to the facility. Construction of the pod would take two years and cost about $4.8 million.

The third proposal called for a bonus for essential county jail employees. Due to the nature of the job, county jail employees cannot work remotely.

The Sheriff’s Office would use the APRA funding for a one-time bonus of $5,000 to compensate these essential workers for the strain the pandemic has caused.

At the Judiciary and Law Enforcement meeting on May 18, the committee motioned to support the booking room renovations and bonus pay; those measures will be passed on to County Board Administration for approval.

The JLE Committee did not motion to approve the request regarding the construction of the fourth pod.

According to Jerry Wilkie, JLE Committee chairperson, the project took up too much funding and would not be sustainable. Wilkie commented that the project would not be able to accommodate for future concerns, like staffing.

“We’ll have to do it eventually,” Wilkie commented about the necessity of the pod addition.

However, the request for the fourth pod used up more money for the one-time installment.

Wilkie also noted that the expansion of the booking room will still deal with some of the needs proposed by the creation of the fourth pod, including mental health and alcohol drug use resources.

County Board Administration will review the other two proposals along with the request from the District Attorney’s Office, and discuss them at the meeting on June 14.

ARPA, created in March of 2021, provides additional funding for state and local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riewestahl said the county’s administration asked all of the departments in the county to look at the ARPA funds to see where they could utilize the financial assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office’s request was originally proposed in September of 2021 to the Committee on Judiciary and Law Enforcement. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office was solely providing information about their planned proposal and was not requesting any action.

Following the Eau Claire County Board elections in the spring, the Sheriff’s Office introduced its formal proposal to the committee. Out of the 29 county board supervisors elected in the April elections, 11 of them were first-time supervisors.

“So again on May 18, we presented it at our Judiciary and Law Committee as we had new county board members on our committee,” Riewestahl said.