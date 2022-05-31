ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Sheriff’s Office requests expansion through ARPA

By Avery Shanahan Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE— The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has requested $6.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund three different projects, including opening the fourth cell block “pod” in the jail.

The three proposed improvements are a direct response to increases in jail populations, as well as the need to meet pandemic operational requirements.

Jail Captain Dave Riewestahl said the Sheriff’s Office is seeking to remodel the county jail’s booking area, complete a fourth pod area and fund a one-time bonus for essential workers within the jail. Under the proposal, the booking area would be remodeled, allowing the Eau Claire County Jail to implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies by allowing more housing areas for the 14-day quarantine period.

An estimated $1.5 million will go toward the booking area renovation, which will add 14 beds to the space.

The completion of the jail’s fourth pod, which is essentially a cellblock, will accommodate for select populations of inmates.

“The Fourth Pod will focus on the needs of those with mental health concerns, Transgender housing, AODA needs, increased programming, and community re-entry needs,” the document stated. “This will allow us to utilize a current housing pod for COVID-19 mitigation strategies.”

Completing the fourth pod would add 100 beds to the facility. Construction of the pod would take two years and cost about $4.8 million.

The third proposal called for a bonus for essential county jail employees. Due to the nature of the job, county jail employees cannot work remotely.

The Sheriff’s Office would use the APRA funding for a one-time bonus of $5,000 to compensate these essential workers for the strain the pandemic has caused.

At the Judiciary and Law Enforcement meeting on May 18, the committee motioned to support the booking room renovations and bonus pay; those measures will be passed on to County Board Administration for approval.

The JLE Committee did not motion to approve the request regarding the construction of the fourth pod.

According to Jerry Wilkie, JLE Committee chairperson, the project took up too much funding and would not be sustainable. Wilkie commented that the project would not be able to accommodate for future concerns, like staffing.

“We’ll have to do it eventually,” Wilkie commented about the necessity of the pod addition.

However, the request for the fourth pod used up more money for the one-time installment.

Wilkie also noted that the expansion of the booking room will still deal with some of the needs proposed by the creation of the fourth pod, including mental health and alcohol drug use resources.

County Board Administration will review the other two proposals along with the request from the District Attorney’s Office, and discuss them at the meeting on June 14.

ARPA, created in March of 2021, provides additional funding for state and local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riewestahl said the county’s administration asked all of the departments in the county to look at the ARPA funds to see where they could utilize the financial assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office’s request was originally proposed in September of 2021 to the Committee on Judiciary and Law Enforcement. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office was solely providing information about their planned proposal and was not requesting any action.

Following the Eau Claire County Board elections in the spring, the Sheriff’s Office introduced its formal proposal to the committee. Out of the 29 county board supervisors elected in the April elections, 11 of them were first-time supervisors.

“So again on May 18, we presented it at our Judiciary and Law Committee as we had new county board members on our committee,” Riewestahl said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Former Judge Gunned Down in Wisconsin by Man With ‘Hit List’

A former judge was shot and killed Friday in Wisconsin by a man who had a list of other targets “related to the judicial system,” authorities said. Police were tight-lipped on unconfirmed reports the gunman belonged to a militia, and that the list also included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. The victim, identified only as a “68-year-old male,” has yet to be named.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after tractor incident in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to a tractor incident in Trempealeau County on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor pulling a hay wagon was traveling southbound on County Y near Christianson Road in the Town of Albion. Investigation shows the tractor left the roadway and rolled over when trying to return to the roadway.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
drydenwire.com

Forgery, Theft Charges Filed Against Rice Lake Man

BARRON COUNTY -- Charges of forgery and felony theft have been filed against Larry Titel, of Rice Lake, WI. In April 2022, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received information that Titel had allegedly forged signatures on over two dozen checks, writing the checks out to himself. Titel had started...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Missing Pepin County man found dead

PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pepin County man who went missing Tuesday is dead, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said that the body of 67-year-old Robert McIlrath was found in a wooded area off of 16th Creek Road in the Town of Pepin, located about three miles northeast of the Village of Pepin, Tuesday evening.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Angelo’s Pizza in Wausau vandalized days before closure

Days before an iconic Wausau restaurant’s slated closure, a Weston man is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to the building in a late-night incident this week, police said. Angelo’s Pizza Villa, 1206 N. Sixth St., will close its doors Sunday after more than 50 years serving...
WAUSAU, WI
winonaradio.com

Eau Claire Woman Accused of Stealing Over $27,000 from Winona Business

(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
WINONA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Mental Health#Alcohol#The Sheriff S Office#Aoda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
winonaradio.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Fire Near Fremont

FREEMONT TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-Five area fire agencies responded to a blaze that broke out near Fremont Wednesday. The fire happened on 29,000 block of County Rd. 29. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported but several sheds were damaged by the flames. Lewiston fire led the...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Tractor Driver Suffers Severe Injuries Following Crash in Trempealeau County

NEW ALBION TWP., Wis.(KWNO)-A tractor driver suffered serious injuries following a crash in Trempealeau County. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the tractor was pulling a hay wagon while traveling south on County Rd. Y near the town of Albion when it left the roadway and rolled when the driver attempted to return the tractor to the road.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old hurt in fall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is charged with two felony counts of child neglect after police say her three-year-old fell from an overhang on the roof of an apartment building on May 27. 25-year-old Celena Stone was charged with two counts of neglecting a child in...
winonaradio.com

Thousands of Winona County Workers Possibly Eligible for Frontline Worker Bonus

(KWNO)-Thousands of workers in Winona County could be eligible for a frontline worker bonus. Earlier this year, the Minnesota Legislature approved $500 million in funding for bonus checks to reward workers who were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sectors with employees eligible for a bonus include healthcare, education, manufacturing and more.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
River Falls Journal

High speed chase ends in wreck

RIVER FALLS – On May 30 a high speed chase occurred in downtown River Falls resulting in a wrecked car that caught on fire. The status of the victim, an unnamed male, is unknown. At approximately 7 p.m. witnesses reported seeing a vehicle being pursued by police officers. The...
RIVER FALLS, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities-area couple camping in northern Wisconsin

A Twin Cities couple were struck and killed by a falling tree while camping over the weekend in northern Wisconsin, officials said Wednesday. Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Township, were at a campsite along the Flambeau River's north fork late Sunday afternoon when the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table, the Price County Sheriff's Office said.
WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, MN
KDHL AM 920

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
183
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy