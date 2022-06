ROCHELLE — Mayor John Bearrows, the City of Rochelle and the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce have teamed up for a new Community Cash program. Community Cash can be purchased at the chamber office at 501 6th Ave. for a one-to-one dollar to Community Cash ratio. It can be spent at any local business displaying the community cash logo. The program is still in its early stages and the chamber has a social media campaign planned to let the area know which businesses are participating.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO