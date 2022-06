One summer, my dad took our family across the state on a road-trip frenzy. Every weekend brought us to a new destination. We visited the Field of Dreams, where the 1989 baseball flick of the same name was filmed. We took photos behind Buddy Holly’s giant rimmed glasses, marking the site of the plane crash that killed Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper “The Day the Music Died.” We walked along the High Trestle Bridge, glowing with blue light on a windy night. We stood outside the American Gothic House, posing like the farmer and his daughter in Grant Wood’s 1930 painting.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO