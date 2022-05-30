Softball Heads to Regional

WCIA — LeRoy baseball is peaking at the right time. After losing the final game of the regular season, and three out of the last six before regionals, the Panthers have rattled off five-straight victories on their way to the program’s first trip to state. LeRoy’s run hasn’t been without drama, winning the sectional final […]
Carmel High School 2022 graduate Peter Suder’s basketball career is full of special memories. As a guard, he helped lead the Greyhounds to Class 4A state titles his freshman and junior years. His teams were 16-0 in the postseason until losing to Westfield in the sectional championship in March. As a sophomore, the high school postseason was halted after Carmel won the sectional title because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without a commitment on the board, the Illinois basketball team is looking to start the class of 2023 with an in-state recruit. Brad Underwood and his coaching staff have done a great job recruiting since he took over the program. Players like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn reestablished the Illini as a premier team, and the class of 2022 that is ranked as the No. 7 class in the country should help us get to the next level.
CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- During the pandemic, the popularity of pickleball exploded. Nearly five million players picked up a pickleball paddle in 2021, increasing its growth by 39% in the last two years. The Sports and Fitness Industry Association named pickleball the fastest growing sport in the U.S. But it may also be responsible for the fastest growing number of sports injuries among older adults.
How Did Aahric Whitehead Die – Merrillville High School QB Aahric Whitehead’s death has surfaced on the internet, and it seems genuine. The Official Twitter handle of Merrillville Football has confirmed the news. According to the latest news, Merrillville High School Quater Back Aahric Whitehead was killed in...
The 3rd annual Hometown Country Jam Music Festival is coming back to the Brickie Bowl in Hobart, IN on June 3-4, 2022! Tickets are $45 – $200. GA Seating Options: (First Come, First Serve) Lawn Seating (Chairs and Blankets) Bleacher Seating. Brickie Bowl is located at 705 E. 4th...
Water park season is upon us. Illinois’ largest waterpark, Raging Waves, is opening for the summer on June 4 and will celebrate its 15-year anniversary. From this Saturday the public will once again be able to enjoy 32 water slides, 43 private cabanas, the enormous wave pool, the relaxing lazy river, and much more.
Fenwick High School closed on the purchase of Priory Campus, a roughly seven-acre parcel owned by Dominican University in River Forest, earlier this month, according to a press release issued by high school officials. The closing between the two Catholic institutions took place May 19, nearly five months after university officials selected Fenwick as the buyer.
June is just about here and with it comes Ribfest. The Exchange Club of Naperville has announced the line-up of ribbers that will be getting their cook on at the annual event. This time around there will be seven contenders for this year’s champions trophy at the annual festival. They include three Illinois groups and four from out of state.
Patons Can Enjoy Live Music, Kids Fest, Beer Garden, Circus Acts, Food Trucks, Vendors and More!. Located on Kennedy Avenue at 173rd Street in Hessville community of Hammond. Show off your ride at this year’s Live in the Ville on Saturday, June 4th from Noon – 4pm! Registration is only $25 and limited number of spots available. Message for registration form or email hc3hessville@gmail.com.
Merrillville-based White Lodging Services Inc. says it has closed on its remaining five suburban hotels, completing a previously-announced exit from the suburban hotel market. The hospitality company says the shift will allow it to focus its portfolio on “more complex hotels” in concentrated urban destinations. In March, the...
Last night there was a water main break in downtown Naperville. A city spokesperson says the break occurred around 8:45 p.m in a 12-inch main located in an excavation pit on Jefferson Avenue. Water service was restored around 2:30 a.m. City crews are inspecting the area to see if there were any structural damages. The water pipe that broke was dated 1912.
Appears in the June Issue issue. Occasionally, Chris Pucci, the director of operations for the sprawling new Spartan Ale House in Naperville, can’t help but feel a little wistful driving to work. Pucci, who grew up a stone’s throw from the new location says Spartan is one part modern Greek diner and one part a Cheers-inspired sports bar. “We want it to be the kind of place where everyone knows your name,” he says.
It’s time again for the annual Crown Point Corn Roast. Corn is king of the two-day event. The hours will be 5-11pm on Friday night the event will continues on Saturday from Noon-11pm, the beer garden will open both days. Friday, June 3. Food Vendors 5 PM- 11 PM.
Most Americans would agree that a good steak is one of the best meals ever. However, with so many steakhouses around nowadays is hard to pick one. Sure, you can make one at home, but we all like to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice meal at a restaurant. If you are looking for new steakhouses in Chicago, here is a list of 3 amazing places that serve delicious food and also have amazing atmosphere. All of them are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions.
Yelp has released a list of the top 100 donut shops nationwide and Illinoisans with a sweet tooth are in luck. Four bakeries in Illinois were listed among the best spots to enjoy unique donuts, with two in Chicago, according to the new list. Dip and Sip Donuts, located at...
Leslie Liautaud, the wife of Jimmy John Liautaud, has been creating and performing expressions for more than 30 years. Jimmy John’s, the sandwich chain, is named after him. Using a $25,000 credit from his father, an Army veteran, he started the company in 1983, and today we have more than 2,800 locations in 43 states.
Lake Michigan is truly a ‘great’ lake, the fifth largest in the world, with a surface area of over 22,000 square miles and some 1,640 miles of shoreline. Chicago is the biggest city on the lake, but if you’re looking to escape the city for a long weekend of fun and relaxation, there are so many charming small towns along the banks.
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadets Samuel Wehrli, son of Scott and Lynda Wehrli and Nicholas Wandi, son of Azmi and Cynthia Wandi, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Sat., May 21., 2022. Wehrli graduated from Marmion Academy in 2018. While at West Point, he concentrated in law &...
