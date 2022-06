If there’s a writer I’d never hesitate to call a powerhouse, it is Elizabeth Acevedo. She is the New York Times bestselling author of three novels, most recently, Clap When You Land, a National Book Award winner for The Poet X, and the first writer of color to win the UK Carnegie Medal. But Acevedo’s star quality is greater than the sum of her accolades. A magnetic performer and storyteller, Acevedo writes for young people and adults, in verse and prose, about family, identity, and the dreams that women have for themselves. In work and in person, she speaks with piercing clarity and emotional realness. You never get the sense that Acevedo is playing you—she’s singing you the truth.

