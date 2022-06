OGDEN – After a two-year hiatus, Weber State University’s summer arts and science programs for children are returning to Ogden area parks. Arts in the Parks begins June 6 in Lorin Farr Park while Science in the Parks starts a week later on June 13. These educational activities are offered in conjunction with the Ogden City School District’s free summer lunch program and aim to get kids excited about learning while enjoying a free meal.

