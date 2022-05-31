Kentucky Historical Society on Great Day Live!

Maggie Grace Howard, of Salyersville, will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Competition this June 16-18th at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Kelly Howard. She will be a senior at Magoffin County High School this fall. For the talent portion of the competition, Maggie will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Rise up” by Andra Day. Through Maggies’s platform HER Health she wants to educate young girls and boys about body positivity, exercise and healthy living. Visit www.misskentucky.org if you would like to watch Maggie compete for the job of Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen.

SALYERSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO