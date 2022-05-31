ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Historical Society on Great Day Live!

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Historical Society talks upcoming...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

wdrb.com

More concerts announced as part of Kentucky State Fair free concert series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More free concerts were announced Wednesday for the 118th Kentucky State Fair. Fair organizers announced three more performers, including a Thursday, Aug. 18, show by Russell Dickerson with Tyler Booth and a Saturday, Aug. 20, show featuring Black Stone Cherry and Ayron Jones. Happy Together Tour...
salyersvilleindependent.com

MCHS STUDENT TO COMPETE IN MISS KENTUCKY’S OUTSTANDING TEEN COMPETITION

Maggie Grace Howard, of Salyersville, will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Competition this June 16-18th at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Kelly Howard. She will be a senior at Magoffin County High School this fall. For the talent portion of the competition, Maggie will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Rise up” by Andra Day. Through Maggies’s platform HER Health she wants to educate young girls and boys about body positivity, exercise and healthy living. Visit www.misskentucky.org if you would like to watch Maggie compete for the job of Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky announces free fishing days

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday that from June 4 to June 5, you don’t need a permit to fish! This is part of a state initiative to increase fishing and wildlife tourism. Several communities around the state are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, […]
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky power cooperative shares tips on how to save money on your power bill this summer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Power companies are coming out of the harsh winter months and into a hot summer season, but that does not mean they slow down working. ”We do have quite a bit of construction,” said Jackson Energy Cooperative President and CEO Carol Wright. “We have a lot of new consumers, new homes, new construction; commercial accounts that we hook up.”
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WCPO

Kentucky researchers find spike in overdose deaths in Black community

LEXINGTON, Ky. — New research from the University of Kentucky suggests the Black community is dealing with a rise in drug overdose deaths. Researchers say deadly overdoses more than doubled between 2016 and 2020. According to Public Health Reports, the Black overdose mortality rate increased by nearly 117% — from 21.2 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2016 to 46.0 per 100,000 in 2020.
103GBF

Kentucky’s 400-Mile Sale Will Cover the Commonwealth [VIDEO]

For the avid yard sale patron, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if the annual 400-mile yard sale is like Christmas--with a big red heart emoji on the calendar app and everything. And it's not like there wouldn't be a connection. I know we're still more than six months away from the holiday season, but I'm guessing if you found the "perfect" item for someone on your shopping list, you'd snag it and hang on to it...regardless of the time of year.
thunderboltradio.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Kentucky

This Saturday and Sunday will be “Free Fishing Weekend” in Kentucky. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife holds the free fishing event each year, meaning license will not be required for those who are residents or non-residents. Those who plan to take advantage of the free weekend are reminded that...
WHAS 11

Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor tests positive with COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman has tested positive with COVID-19. In a tweet, Coleman's office said that the lieutenant governor is fully vaccinated and boosted and is only experiencing mild symptoms. Coleman tested positive for COVID-19 late Tuesday. "No other members of her family have tested...
wkdzradio.com

Coast Guard Bulletin For Kentucky Lake And Lake Barkley Mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard is advising mariners there will be over 150 high-speed vessels and larger than normal concentrations of recreational vessels throughout Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley beginning today and continuing through Sunday for the Kuttawa Harbor Cannonball Run. Coast Guard officials say mariners should exercise caution and maintain...
thewhiskeywash.com

Some In Whiskey Country Don’t Want More Whiskey In The Country

“Bitter bourbon battle pits Buffalo Trace against Franklin County residents over new warehouse,” screams the headline in today’s Herald-Leader, which typically has the state’s best bourbon industry coverage. The news business is brutal right now so I won’t fault the sensationalized headline. These ‘bitter bourbon battles’ have...
UPI News

Possible alligator sighting reported in Kentucky pond

June 2 (UPI) -- Parks officials in a Kentucky county are warning visitors to be cautious after a man fishing in a pond reported spotting an alligator swimming. The official Facebook page for Mike Miller Park in Benton said visitors to the facility should use caution after "a possible alligator sighting in the pond."
WTVQ

Biden Administration announces $7.4 million will go to rail infrastructure improvements in Kentucky

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) today announced $7.4 million in rail infrastructure funding for Kentucky. This funding is part of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. Nationally, the CRISI program awarded 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia more than $368 million.
