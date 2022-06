QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The stray horse found wandering in Hunting Park this week is now being nursed back to health. The animal care and control team transferred the horse to a farm in Bucks County. “We like to have them out in the pasture, able to spread their legs and graze and be a happy horse,” executive director of Last Chance Rescue Jackie Burke said. Darien the house is making himself comfortable at his new home in Quakertown. He was found wandering the streets of Hunting Park earlier this week, but will now be rehabilitated at Last Chance Rescue. “He’s definitely going...

QUAKERTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO