ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee, GA

Truck Traffic Ordinance Revision Public Comment

oconeecounty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oconee County Board of Commissioners is considering revisions to the Truck Traffic Ordinance that prohibits through-truck traffic on certain...

www.oconeecounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Oconee Co Commissioners consider changes to trucking ordinance

Oconee County Commissioners are looking for public input on proposed revisions to the County’s truck traffic ordinance, the measure that keeps big rigs off certain roads in Oconee County. Stretches of Astondale Road, Mars Hill Road, and the Oconee Connector could be coming off the restricted list. A feedback form is available on the Oconee County government website, with a deadline to submit opinions set for next Tuesday.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Dawson County BOC tables 518-acre mixed use development for 60 days

The Dawson County Board of County Commissioners May 19 working and voting sessions covered rezoning requests and approval of prior considerations. Sharon Farrell, director of Planning and Development, presented a rezoning request for a mixed-use village for the Georgia 400 and Lumpkin Campground area. The project would consist of 518 acres developed for single-family, multifamily, retail/commercial/office and light industrial uses. Included in the development would be 200 acres of open space. The project would provide $10 million in impact fees, $1.6 million in annual taxes and would be developed over 10 years. The commissioners decided to table a decision for the project for 60 days so that the Fox Creek Properties could provide additional information. In addition, another three zonings requests were approved by 4-0 votes.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

Georgia Department of Transportation awards $182.2M in new construction projects

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded more than $182.2 million for 17 projects statewide. According to the state agency, 47% of the money went to bridge projects, while 44% went to resurfacing projects. The agency said it allocated the remaining money, roughly 9%, to safety projects throughout The Peach State.
GEORGIA STATE
oconeecounty.com

Water Resources to Conduct Smoke Testing June 1-3

Oconee County Water Resources will conduct smoke testing June 1 through June 3, 2022, within the State Route 53 corridor, between Oconee Veterans Park and Butler’s Crossing, as shown on the accompanying map. Oconee County Water Resources has notified all citizens and businesses located within the test area.
OCONEE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, GA
Oconee, GA
Traffic
City
Oconee, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
oconeecounty.com

Traffic Advisory: Mars Hill Road

The county's paving contractor will be finishing up crack sealing work on Mars Hill Road from Quiktrip to Hwy 78 starting on June 2. Work is expected to last for approximately three days, weather permitting. Please drive carefully and expect delays in the area.
OCONEE, GA
Northeastern Georgian

License plate readers work perfectly

I found this out about two months ago, and not in the way I wanted to. I was en route to downtown Clarkesville for some specific task I can’t recall when radiant, blue lights flickered and flashed. I’d passed a Habersham County Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol car and now he was coming fast.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WGAU

District 10 candidates tout runoff endorsements

We are today twenty days away from runoff election day in Athens: the Republicans running in the District 10 congressional runoff picked up Tuesday endorsements. Mike Collins from Butts County has picked up the backing of former primary rivals Mitch Swan, David Curry, and Mark McMain, while former DeKalb County state Rep Vernon Jones says he has the support of current state House member Tom Kirby of Loganville.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Hill#Boc
WGAU

Pro-Rivian JDA touts election results

The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Walton, and Newton counties is touting the results of last week’s GOP primary in Georgia, which saw Governor Brian Kemp sweep past former Senator David Perdue. When Rivian announced plans to build electric trucks and SUVs in Walton and Morgan counties, a...
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia's new constitutional carry law weakens gun enforcement at Atlanta's airport, interim chief say

ATLANTA - The federal policy forbidding guns at the security checkpoint remains intact at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but the way law enforcement engages with a violator is altogether different. Atlanta police are not confiscating the weapon, are not arresting anyone, and they cannot compel the gun-toting traveler to submit...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
nowhabersham.com

Harbor Freight Tools to open new store in Dahlonega

(Dahlonega)- Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Dahlonega. The new store will be located at 406 E Main Street and is expected to open later this summer. Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding...
DAHLONEGA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

DNR responds to three incidents on Lake Lanier including drowning at Margaritaville

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to three separate incidents on Lake Lanier over the Memorial Day holiday weekend including a drowning at Margaritaville. Mark McKinnon, public information officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that there were two boating incidents that occurred over the weekend. A minor boat collision took place near Margaritaville with no injuries. However, there was another collision that was more serious. That collision was between a ski boat and a kayaker near Three Sisters Island in the main body of the lake. The kayaker sustained serious injuries to a foot.
ACCIDENTS
accesswdun.com

Kubota to construct new $140 million facility in Gainesville

Kubota North America announced Wednesday plans to expand its manufacturing capacity with the construction of a $140 million facility in Gainesville. A press release from Kubota said the new facility will expand the company's Jefferson-based Kubota Industrial Equipment operation. The $140 million facility will expand production capacity for Kubota loaders primarily for the North American Market.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agriculture officials confirmed to WTOC that they are investigating a potential case of Avian Influenza in Toombs County. As the investigation pushes forward, the Toombs County farmer impacted tells WTOC that 400-500 hundred birds will have to be euthanized on his farm. That’s about 25-thousand...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Newsletter: Mach-1 latest player in car wash boom. Jamwich on a ‘roll’ soon? Home sales cool; prices don’t. Turnout troubles for June 21 runoff?

Car wash craze continues: Anyone taking the Tennessee Street connector to Ga. 20 and then I-75 is seeing all the growth around “The Highlands.” From the Speedway convenience store to the new credit union office to the auto museum and now multifamily housing, there continues to be a surge in development in this corner of Cartersville. Along the way, you’re seeing a few other projects take share, including the latest in a surge of car washes in Northwest Georgia. The latest is Mach-1 Express Wash, due this fall. It will be the chain’s second site in Northwest Georgia; the first being in Cedartown (Mach-1).
CARTERSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy