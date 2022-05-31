Truck Traffic Ordinance Revision Public Comment

The Dawson County Board of County Commissioners May 19 working and voting sessions covered rezoning requests and approval of prior considerations. Sharon Farrell, director of Planning and Development, presented a rezoning request for a mixed-use village for the Georgia 400 and Lumpkin Campground area. The project would consist of 518 acres developed for single-family, multifamily, retail/commercial/office and light industrial uses. Included in the development would be 200 acres of open space. The project would provide $10 million in impact fees, $1.6 million in annual taxes and would be developed over 10 years. The commissioners decided to table a decision for the project for 60 days so that the Fox Creek Properties could provide additional information. In addition, another three zonings requests were approved by 4-0 votes.

DAWSON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO