Concord, NH - A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Bow Lake. Over the weekend, a bloom of blue and green shoreline accumulations and surface scums were observed in coves near Skier’s Cove. Samples were collected on 5/31/22 and cyanobacteria (Dolichospermum and Microcystis) were observed in concentrations up to 3,120,000 cells/mL...