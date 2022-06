On June 1, 2022, at about 7:30 PM the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road, Spring Texas. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered two victims who both appear to have been shot in the head. One victim (Tangela Igbokwe) was taken to a local emergency room where she is listed in critical condition, and the second victim (Linda Larkins) succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

