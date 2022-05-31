ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scouts have new cookie-inspired makeup line

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Are you looking to add some sweetness to your makeup routine? You’re in luck: The Girl Scouts have a new cookie-inspired cosmetics line.

HipDot is teaming up with the Girl Scouts to make the new limited-edition makeup.

“Calling all Girl Scout Cookie fans and makeup enthusiasts!” the Girls Scouts of the USA announced on its website . “Get creative and express your inner makeup artist with our first ever makeup collaboration: the HipDot x Girl Scouts Collection.”

The line includes two “deliciously scented” eyeshadow palettes: Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints. There are also three colored lipsticks and a “custom-designed” eyeshadow brush set in a collectors box.

“HipDot makeup is beautifully considered for every type and shade of skin, and every kind of look. Vibrant, vegan, cruelty-free and easy to wear—this collaboration was inspired by you, for you,” the Girl Scouts stated.

The items are available for purchase on ULTA.com and HipDot.com for a limited time.

