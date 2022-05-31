Downtown Franklin Strawberry Stroll Friday, June 10

The Franklin Historical Museum plans a busy June weekend beginning with a special Friday night opening June 10th. In conjunction with the Franklin Downtown Partnership the museum will be open from 4-8 p.m. during the annual Strawberry Stroll celebration. The much anticipate Ladybug Cultural & Historical Trail will be dedicated that evening, on Main Street, as well. Stop by the museum to visit two points of interest on the trail, the Delegates Ladybug, which tells the story of the Ladybug becoming our ‘state insect.’ And the Straw Hat Sculpture, sitting happily on the museum’s front lawn, which is a nod to the once thriving straw industry in our town. Learn a bit about the 2nd grade Kennedy School class that went to the State House and learned about the legislative process of making a new state law.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO