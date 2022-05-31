ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

Downtown Franklin Strawberry Stroll Friday, June 10

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Downtown Partnership’s Executive Director, Lisa Piana, is more than ready for this year’s Strawberry Stroll, back on June 10th, from 4-8 p.m. The Franklin Downtown Partnership (FDP) is thrilled to be able to bring back its annual Strawberry Stroll this year, after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Enjoy...

1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s Whaling City Festival Has Its Hours Reduced Again

New Bedford's Whaling City Festival has had its hours adjusted again this year by City Hall. After battling successfully with city health officials over an order to close early last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers have been told to reduce daily operating hours by an hour each day this year, reportedly due to concerns about possible violence by rival street gangs.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Businesses, residents speak out against Westborough plastic bag bylaw change

WESTBOROUGH – Members of the Westborough business community voiced concerns regarding changes to the town’s plastic bag bylaw during an informational session last Wednesday. Adopted at Town Meeting earlier this year, the changes are scheduled to take effect next month, pending final approval from the state Attorney General.
FraminghamSOURCE

Demolition at Shoppers World Will Allow For New Businesses

FRAMINGHAM – After receiving approval from the City of Framingham’s Planning Board in 2021, the owners of Shoppers World have begun demolition to make way for four new businesses. Ohio-based Site Centers Corp plans to construct a 7,800 square foot three-tenant space to accommodate a fast food restaurant...
rimonthly.com

Enjoy Wine in the Sunshine at Garden City Sips this June

There’s a lot of conversation surrounding wine and its perfect pairing: Is it chardonnay and salmon? Cabernet and filet mignon? Rosé and feta? We, however, are of the opinion that there’s really no better match than wine and sunshine. Lucky for us, we can get it this coming month in the form of another wonderful union: grand garden parties at Garden City Center in Cranston.
NEWPORT, RI
franklintownnews.com

Strawberry Stroll, Ladybug Trail, ARTWALK and Second Sunday Speaker Series All in One Weekend at the Museum!

The Franklin Historical Museum plans a busy June weekend beginning with a special Friday night opening June 10th. In conjunction with the Franklin Downtown Partnership the museum will be open from 4-8 p.m. during the annual Strawberry Stroll celebration. The much anticipate Ladybug Cultural & Historical Trail will be dedicated that evening, on Main Street, as well. Stop by the museum to visit two points of interest on the trail, the Delegates Ladybug, which tells the story of the Ladybug becoming our ‘state insect.’ And the Straw Hat Sculpture, sitting happily on the museum’s front lawn, which is a nod to the once thriving straw industry in our town. Learn a bit about the 2nd grade Kennedy School class that went to the State House and learned about the legislative process of making a new state law.
FRANKLIN, MA
Boston Globe

For $1.06m in Stow, a home with docks on both sides of a lake peninsula

With summer on its way, a stunning lake house in Stow is ready for a new owner. Built in 1900, the three-bed, 2.5-bath home at 31 Hale Road measures 2,715 square feet and is located on a private way. It features extensive waterfront space on picturesque Lake Boon and is on the market for $1,069,000.
FUN 107

New Owners Take A Whack at Lizzie Borden’s House

If your dream was to one day own a historic house that once belonged to an alleged hatchet murderer, then prepare to be crushed. The infamous Lizzie Borden's house at 306 French St. in Fall River, purchased by the scrutinized woman in 1893, has officially been taken off the market and is currently under agreement after being shadowed by a "for-sale" sign for the past two years.
graftoncommon.com

Houlden Farm hopes homemade sound barrier can keep weekend music alive

The owners of Houlden Farm plan to construct a sound barrier to dampen noise complaints from neighbors who support the agri-business but hate the idea of another summer of live music at the farm’s Sunflower Shanty. Owner Trevor Houlden told the Select Board Tuesday that he experimented with sound...
GRAFTON, MA
franklintownnews.com

FSPA to Host Open Houses for Prospective Families

The Franklin School for the Performing Arts (FSPA) will hold Open Houses for prospective students and families at 38 Main Street on Tuesday, August 2nd from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, September 10th 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The community is invited to tour the facilities, observe classes, speak with faculty and staff, and learn more about FSPA programs in music, dance, and drama, whether for recreational enjoyment or serious study.
FRANKLIN, MA
franklintownnews.com

Ribbon Cutting for New Food Pantry Facility

This article first appeared in and is used courtesy of The Franklin Observer (https://franklinobserver.town.news). Providing a ceremonial kick off to the work that will transition the former “Edwin’s” store into the new home of the Franklin Food Pantry, supporters, friends and local officials gathered on May 18th in the lot the building shares with Liquor World and Bristol County Savings.
FRANKLIN, MA
News Break
Politics
franklintownnews.com

HMEA Incred-ABLE Day 2022 at King Street Park June 12th

Organization Provides Services to Those with Developmental Disabilities. HMEA Incred-ABLE Day is back in person, in a new location this year. The event, which raises funds to help provide services to children and adults who have developmental disabilities, will take place at King Street Memorial Park, 740 King St., Franklin, on June 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
FRANKLIN, MA
CBS Boston

Millis concrete plant cited for alleged violations due to dust

MILLIS - Heidi Waller lives in the shadow of Tresca Brothers Concrete, Sand, and Gravel plant in Millis. "Every time the wind blows this way, I'm being buried," Waller said. On windy nights, a camera mounted on the outside of her home shows particles smacking the lens. "I can't breathe, it's in my eyes. It's in my house," she said.She believes dust blows over from piles stored on Tresca's nearby property, an allegation WBZ's I-Team heard over and over again on Meadow Cartway, a residential street that runs alongside the plant. "All over my car," said Gayle Parris, walking through...
MILLIS, MA
FUN 107

Mattapoisett Restaurant Closing but It Wasn’t Without a Fight

A Mattapoisett gem of a restaurant, Jack's Kitchen, will close this month. In a recent Facebook post, the owners shared the news that they will be transitioning to a take-out menu for a week and offering prepared meals until closing completely in several weeks. "We are eternally grateful for the...
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings reported across Worcester County in last week

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - The black bear population is growing in Massachusetts and while they still can surprise people, MassWildlife said bears can survive and thrive in suburban areas. Police departments and residents reported several bear sightings across the area, including one captured on video climbing a tree on Osgood...
MassLive.com

New Crumbl Cookies location opens in Millbury, offering fresh-baked cookies in store and for delivery

Walk into the new Crumbl Cookies location in Millbury and your nose will instantly what’s in the oven. The store, which opened just over a week ago at the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley on the Worcester-Providence Turnpike, is filled with the scent of fresh-baked cookies made from scratch. Owner-operator Richard Howell said he hasn’t gotten used to the aroma yet, and doesn’t expect to anytime soon.
fallriverreporter.com

BMC Durfee High School in Fall River announces top 10 of senior class

B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
FALL RIVER, MA

