Franklin Downtown Partnership’s Executive Director, Lisa Piana, is more than ready for this year’s Strawberry Stroll, back on June 10th, from 4-8 p.m. The Franklin Downtown Partnership (FDP) is thrilled to be able to bring back its annual Strawberry Stroll this year, after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Enjoy a taste of summer with mouth-watering strawberry shortcakes while enjoying entertainment, fun activities, and more than 90 vendor booths at the annual Strawberry Stroll in downtown Franklin on Fri., June 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The rain date is Sat., June 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO