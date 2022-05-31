ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash County, IN

Body found in Eel River in Wabash County

By Ian Randall
WOWO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a...

www.wowo.com

WNDU

Early morning fire in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At least three fire departments were at the scene of an early morning house fire. The fire happened off of 6B Road, in between Jarrah and King Roads northeast of Plymouth. Crews believe the house was vacant, and it’s unknown if anyone was inside at...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle lands in Christiana Creek following crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – One person was injured on Friday after the vehicle she was driving crashed and landed in a creek along Brownsville Street, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 3:53 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at Christiana Creek. According to the investigation, the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wfft.com

State Trooper from Huntington County Retiring after 25 Years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne is announcing that Master Trooper Jamie Hotchkiss, soon to be a 25 year veteran of the Indiana State Police, is retiring from the Department. Hotchkiss, a lifelong resident in Huntington County, is a 1991 graduate of Huntington...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Body pulled from river outside North Manchester

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A body was pulled from the Eel River outside North Manchester on Monday. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it was conducting a death investigation after the body of a female was found in the Eel River east of North Manchester.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Trails opens Carroll Road connection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new stretch of trail on Carroll Road will connect more neighborhoods to Fort Wayne’s trail system. Fort Wayne Trails announced the new half-mile section will provide access from the existing trail in front of Pathway Community Church to the Pufferbelly Trail. Allen...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

9-month-old boxer goes missing overnight from Muncie dog boarding facility

MUNCIE, Ind. – Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll thought their trip to West Virginia was going to be a good one. That’s until they received a call from Lauren, owner of Wagglebottoms, animal boarding facility in Muncie, that their nine-month-old purebred boxer, Harley, was missing. The couple dropped Harley off at Wagglebottoms around 2:40 p.m. […]
MUNCIE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Woman’s body pulled from Eel River

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A woman’s body was pulled from the Eel River, east of North Manchester, Monday afternoon, the Wabash County Coroner’s office said Tuesday. Officials are trying to determine the identity of the woman and what caused her death. No further information...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fire damages home near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home north of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged by fire early Friday. Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to a home at 1148 High Street, at Franklin Avenue, on a report of a fire. At least three fire engines, including a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Kokomo PD using new tool to get community to help with tips on violent crime

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department, concerned about a recent increase in shootings, is asking the public to join the fight to curb violent crime. "We are realistic enough to understand that no one wants to 'get involved,' but the only other option for a community is to sit back and allow violent crime to happen," said Police Chief Douglas Stout in a statement to 13News.
KOKOMO, IN
SCDNReports

Three Arrested For Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

Three Arrested For Methamphetamine During Traffic StopMGN. (New Castle, Indiana) On Wednesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Trooper Clayton Fox of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District was patrolling near the intersection of Broad Street and 18th Street in New Castle, Indiana. Fox noticed a 2005 Chevrolet Impala turning into a business without signaling.
NEW CASTLE, IN
WNDU

Counterfeit money circulating in Elkhart, authorities warn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart want you to be aware of a new scam going around. Police say they’ve received several reports from business owners who have gotten fake hundred-dollar bills. These fake bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only” at the top, and all have the...
ELKHART, IN
KCJJ

Dispute over illegally-parked car leads to arrest of Indiana man

A dispute over an illegally-parked car in Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Indiana man. Iowa City Police were called to a fight in progress just after 5pm Tuesday on the 600 block of South Dubuque Street. One person told arriving officers that he had been taking a photo of an illegally-parked car when 30-year-old Terrence Lynch of Indianapolis approached and attacked him. Lynch allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, even after the man fell to the ground. The victim fought back by punching Lynch in the face after Lynch reportedly grabbed the man around the neck. A third party was able to separate the two.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX59

Anderson man arrested for dealing meth

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man accused of dealing methamphetamine has been arrested in a joint operation between Indiana State Police and the Madison County Drug Task Force. Demond James White, 49, is charged with two counts of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, along with a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance and […]
abc57.com

17-year-old shot in Elkhart Tuesday night

ELKHART, Ind. – A 17-year-old reported being shot by an unknown person in Elkhart on Tuesday night, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 10:17 p.m., an officer was called to a local hospital for a shooting report. The officer spoke to the 17-year-old victim, who said he was brought...

