Suspect in custody for hit-and-run on Belle Isle that killed young girl, injured another on Memorial Day

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A 23-year-old Ypsilanti man accused of hitting two young girls on Belle Isle on Memorial Day and fleeing the scene is in police custody.

According to Michigan State Police, after an hours-long search, the suspect was located in a Mercury sedan on the west side of Detroit Tuesday morning.

The man is suspected of hitting a 12-year-old and 14-year-old girl around 9 p.m. Monday. Michigan State Police officials say the 12-year-old girl died on Tuesday. The 14-year-old has been upgraded to stable condition after being listed as critical overnight.

MSP officials believe the Mercury veered off of Riverbank Drive and onto the beach, hitting both girls. He then sped away from the scene.

The island park was closed for the night as police investigated.

Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect and officials say "as with any investigation, new information means we need to look at many other things."

The suspect's name has not yet been released, pending the ongoing investigation.

No motive or cause of the crash have been released, but MSP officials will keep the community informed as more details become available.

STAY WITH WWJ NEWSRADIO 950 FOR THE LATEST ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.

