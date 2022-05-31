ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Legacy of Centenarian Sollie Mitchell Will Live On

By admin
jacksonvillefreepress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Marsha Phelts – News of the death of centenarian Sollie Mitchell shocked citizens of Jacksonville last week as they learned of the departure of one of its most beloved citizens. His next birthday would have made him 104 years old, marking decades that the community trustee watched over and cared...

jacksonvillefreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
cbs3duluth.com

Sam McEvoy signs to play baseball at Edward Waters University

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Duluth East infielder Sam McEvoy has officially signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida. McEvoy is a student at the Duluth Area Learning Center, and said he didn’t get any college looks until his senior baseballs...
DULUTH, MN
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Sigma Pi Phi Boule Honors City’s Top Scholars of Color

By Hazel Yates-Campbell – Twelve of Jacksonville’s highest ranking African-American students from Duval County Public Schools were awarded scholarships for academic excellence from Gamma Beta Boule’s 38th Annual High Potential Youth Recognition Awards Program. The scaled down program was hosted in the University of North Florida’s Andrew Robinson Theater and included parents, Boule’ members, joining students with university and Duval County Public Schools officials. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 10th thru 12th graders with a GPA of 3.50 or above, joined via a live Zoom simulcast. All students were mailed congratulatory letters and certificates.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Uncovering Jewish heritage sites in Jacksonville

The long-demolished Downtown Temple location at Laura and Ashley Streets. Formally chartered in 1882, Congregation Ahavath Chesed is the oldest synagogue in Jacksonville and one of the two oldest in Florida. Originally located at the intersection of Laura and Union Streets in downtown Jacksonville, a larger structure was completed at the intersection of Laura and Ashley Streets in 1910. In 1927, the congregation purchased a building that was designed by famed local architect Henry John Klutho in Riverside. Constructed in 1907, this structure was destroyed by fire in 1940. As a result, a new Riverside synagogue was dedicated in 1950. In 1979, Congregation Ahavath Chesed dedicated a new house of worship at their current location in Mandarin. Following the synagogue’s relocation, the Riverside Temple was renovated into The Avenues condominium complex.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
News4Jax.com

Mayor Curry on Sheriff Williams: ‘People can debate the residency thing. Don’t start saying the guy has been absent’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams was originally scheduled to be at a news conference Wednesday that spotlighted ways to be safe during a hurricane, but instead, JSO’s undersheriff attended the meeting alongside the mayor. Williams has been faced with questions about his residency in Nassau County,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centenarian#Pastor#Mason#Stanton High School#Florida Normal Institute#Alma Mater#Edward Waters University
Jacksonville Daily Record

Riverside property buyer sees Jacksonville as ‘part of the expansion of the South'

Atlanta-based investor Paul Mayberry said May 31 he bought the former Miller Electric Co. headquarters property in Riverside because of its location. He has no immediate plans for development at the 4.3-acre Rosselle Street site, which is at Rosselle, Copeland and Osceola streets, east of Stockton Street and bordered to the north by Interstate 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

A blast from the past: 1970s Jacksonville Beach

Aerial view of Jacksonville Beach in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/87064. The old Beach Boulevard pedestrian overpass in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/87074. Aerial view of Quality Inn in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/95090.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
floridapolitics.com

Residency issue looms for Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams

Nassau nightmare could shake up sheriff's second term. Jacksonville’s Sheriff, born and raised in Jacksonville, no longer lives in the city, which presents a serious problem according to one interpretation of the city Charter. Republican Mike Williams now resides in Nassau County, having sold his Duval property, as first...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

From Homelessness to Being The Impetus For Serial Entrepreneurship: CEO Janay White Reclaims Society through Education, Support and Empowerment

Jacksonville, FL – Janay White, affectionately known as “THE GOAT” of entrepreneurship is the CEO of eight (8) successful companies. A mother of two, Janay cultivates and creates. opportunities for individuals to attain financial freedom and become prosperous in generational welfare. Working two (2) jobs a day...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy