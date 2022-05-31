ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Hidden Treasures of Marysville

Cover picture for the articleMARYSVILLE – Connoisseurs of fine art need not make the trip to Columbus or another major metropolitan area to see and behold the wonders of artistic expression when all one has to do is visit the Uptown Marysville area. The Marysville Art League has begun a program which...

The Bogey Bar & Grill reopens for Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio — After the former owner of The Bogey Bar & Grill, Jeff Parenteau, passed away in January at 45, the business closed its doors, leading many to worry a long-time tradition ended. “It was devastating. I found out from another friend of mine, and the text messages...
The Pickwick Cafe offers small-town charm

BUCYRUS—If you’re looking for a place with small-town charm, look no further than Pickwick Place on Route 4, north of Bucyrus. In 2015 when Pickwick went up for sale, Kent and Laura Stuckey were approached about buying it, and they knew it was an offer they couldn’t turn down.
Say “Hi!” When You See….

Where one might see me: Teaching music at Navin & Northwood Elementary and assisting the Marysville High School Band as well as a worship leader & youth leader at Agape Marysville and a normal attendee at Marysville Jazzercise. Age: 44. Where I grew up: Perrysville, Ohio (Mohican Country) Favorite food:...
Disney television pilot being filmed in Springfield

A bit of Hollywood is visiting Springfield this week with the production of a television pilot filming in various locations of the city that will leave a lasting impression after the cameras are turned off. ABC Disney along with John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. are in town for the...
‘This is what we want’

A duo known as The Fabulous Parks Brothers will be making their debut at The Porch Carryout & Grill in Hillsboro on Saturday, June 4 with sets starting at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The two brothers, Jeff and John Parks, perform music by artists ranging from Cream and Tom Petty to Mississippi Delta Blues performers like Willie Dixon. “We cover a wide gamut,” said Jeff, the singer of the duo. “You would call us blues folk to blues rock to blues throughout the whole set, so that’s kind of the spectrum that we work in.”
So long, and thanks for all the fish

It’s a strange and privileged thing to be a movie critic, a fact that has never escaped me in the two decades I’ve had this strange privilege. Everyone’s a critic, they say, but I know that’s not true. It wasn’t exactly a profession I could expect to pursue, even if my journalism major and film minor made this feel like my dream job. Because it was my dream job.
Festival coming to Berkshire Twp.

GALENA — Locals have seen the signs along the side of the road, in yards, and in front of the church where it takes place. Yes, the Community Festival is coming back to St. John Neumann, 9633 E. state Route 37 in Berkshire Township. This year’s festival is from...
Airstream brings history to life

JACKSON CENTER — After a postponed opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic and years of planning prior, the Airstream Heritage Center opened to the public on June 1. Before the Heritage Center was open to the public, dignitaries and media attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 25 and Samantha Martin, the archivist/historian of Airstream and the curator of the Heritage Center, lead the tour and provided insight on the displays. When people visit the Heritage Center on a normal day, the tour will be self-guided with interactive kiosks at various points to watch and listen to media clips.
Gustav “Gus” Stierhoff

Gustav “Gus” Howard Stierhoff, age 76, of Marysville, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital. An industrial electrician, he retired from Nestles in 2002 where he was an associate for 24 years. He was a lifetime member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where he confirmed his faith. A 1964 graduate of Marysville High School, Gus was an outdoorsman and avid fisherman and loved walleye fishing at Lake Erie with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, gardening and woodworking. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family. He was born January 12, 1946 in Austin, Texas to the late Elmer and Laura Schwausch Stierhoff. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet Brunner Stierhoff, whom he married September 12, 1970 at St. John’s Lutheran Church; and two sons, Jeff Stierhoff of Marysville and Mike (Sara) Stierhoff of West Liberty. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Jacob D. Heino will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Church window restoration fund. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
‘Taste of Wapakoneta’ promises a confectionary of delights

WAPAKONETA — Businesses around Wapakonta are hosting their first year of First Fridays in 2022, joining several other nearby communities like St. Marys and Bellefontaine. Friday, June 3 from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. will feature the first annual “Taste of Wapakoneta” event, where for a flat fee of $30, individuals can try a food sample at each of the participating locations.
My 8 Favorite Experiences In Scenic Hocking Hills, Ohio

Hocking Hills is tucked away about an hour from downtown Columbus, Ohio, on the northern rim of the Appalachian region. Logan, Ohio, is the area’s municipal center, and the expansive Hocking Hills State Park is the outdoor adventure epicenter. On a recent press trip organized by Explore Hocking Hills, I got to see year-round activities like ziplining and repelling to fishing and kayaking.
Dragonfly wins state award for wine

Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar of Champaign County was invited to feature their medal-winning wines at the Ohio Statehouse for the Kick-Off Celebration of Ohio Wine Month. The event was held on May 25 and featured wines of 20 Ohio’s wineries and was attended by legislators, retailers, restaurateurs and media. In the highlight of the evening, Director Dorothy Pelanda of the Ohio Department of Agriculture presented the Director’s Choice Awards. Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar was awarded the Best White Wine for its 2020 Estate Grown LaCrescent Curves.
Want free Cedar Point tickets?

**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
Westerville building new facility

WESTERVILLE — The city’s new Justice Center is being built at 229 Huber Village Blvd., with a scheduled opening date of Aug. 15. The building will house the Westerville Division of Police and Mayor’s Court. The police are currently at 29 S. State St., with the court next door at City Hall, its home for 30 years.
George Albert Beeson

George Albert Beeson, 94, of Marysville, was born April 14th, 1928 in Vandalia, Ohio, and died May 31st, 2022, at home in the loving care of family. His family was very important to him. George had 11 brothers and sisters growing up on a farm that is now the location of the Dayton Airport. He started farming when he was 18 and farmed until the end of his life. It was truly a life’s calling. From custom bailing in Tipp City and share cropping in Troy, then Ashley and Delaware milking cows on the halfs, all the while looking for “a farm of his own.” He found one on RR1, north of Marysville, Ohio in 1958; and the rest is history. George built was is currently a 3rd generation farm from the ground up. Its prosperity continues due to the hard work, smart decisions and successful risks that he took along the way. He also loved to hunt, fish, read, watch sports, and while in Florida, golf and play shuffleboard.
