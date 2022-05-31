Hidden Treasures of Marysville

Gustav “Gus” Howard Stierhoff, age 76, of Marysville, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital. An industrial electrician, he retired from Nestles in 2002 where he was an associate for 24 years. He was a lifetime member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where he confirmed his faith. A 1964 graduate of Marysville High School, Gus was an outdoorsman and avid fisherman and loved walleye fishing at Lake Erie with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, gardening and woodworking. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family. He was born January 12, 1946 in Austin, Texas to the late Elmer and Laura Schwausch Stierhoff. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet Brunner Stierhoff, whom he married September 12, 1970 at St. John’s Lutheran Church; and two sons, Jeff Stierhoff of Marysville and Mike (Sara) Stierhoff of West Liberty. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Jacob D. Heino will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Church window restoration fund. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO