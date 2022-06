Thanks to the pandemic, Eric Doeh’s daughter — like many of her peers in metro Detroit — finished her kindergarten year not in her classroom, but at home. “I remember sitting at my desk with her desk close to mine and I thought to myself that the resilience of this kid is unbelievable,” says Doeh, CEO and President of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN). Even so, Doeh recognized that not all families have access to the resources needed for positive outcomes — and that includes mental health services. It’s DWIHN’s goal to change that.

