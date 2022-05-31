Lansing shooting victim in stable condition

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police issuing an update on a May 27th shooting. Investigators believe the shooter and the victims were arguing near the 300 block of West State Street when the shooting happened, and at least one of the victims was armed with an illegal gun at the time. Police believe the shooter is no longer in the Ithaca area.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithacan is missing. Police say Brian Mederos has not been seen since Tuesday. The 22-year-old can often be found in natural areas, and police say they searched several areas yesterday. Mederos is a Hispanic man, about five foot eight weighing around 180 pounds. He...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A collision involving three vehicles in Cortlandville has left one person dead, two injured. Troopers say a pick-up truck on State Route 281 crashed into another truck and a sedan near Bennie Road. The driver of the first truck, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Homer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 18-year-old from Broome County accused of a racist mass shooting in Buffalo is now facing additional charges. A grand jury has indicted Peyton Gendron on 25 different charges. They include a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge, which carries a sentence of life in prison. Gendron has already been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is seeking public feedback. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey about the city’s trash services. It’s an opportunity to share possible improvements for the future. The survey is available through June 20. You can take it it at this link.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca residents are putting pressure on city officials. At Wednesday’s Common Council meeting, Ithacans urged officials to up the tempo on creating a Department of Community Safety. Resident Marty Hiller says now is the time to make change. Alderperson George McGonigal says council members...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca has giant plans for its Green New Deal. The city hopes to become the first place in America to be 100 percent carbon neutral. Director of Sustainability Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres says it’ll be challenging. As part of its efforts for a greener city,...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Want to spend time on your phone in the Commons without using you own data? Now, you can. Gary Ferguson at the Downtown Ithaca Alliance calls it their long-standing goal to provide neighbors and visitors free Wi-Fi service downtown. The free internet is available on or near the Commons pedestrian mall.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A reported rise in syphilis cases. The Tompkins County Health Department is warning residents that syphilis cases in the first 5 months of the year are nearly as high as they were in all of 2021. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa is urging all residents...
