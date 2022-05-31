ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland County legislators strike down two proposals

967thevine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County have voted against a pair of...

967thevine.com

Comments / 0

Related
967thevine.com

Deputy Tompkins County Administrator to become Geneva City Manager

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Geneva’s next manager is coming from Tompkins County. Amie Hendrix was approved Wednesday night by the Geneva City Council. Hendrix, who currently works as deputy Tompkins County Administrator, starts her new job June 21st. The Ovid native tells the Finger Lakes...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Drop-off recycling in Onondaga County is about to change

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has two drop-off locations for trash and recycling. After Saturday, June 11, there will only be one. The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) announced on Friday that Ley Creek Transfer Station in Liverpool will close after its normal hours on Saturday, June 11.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
967thevine.com

Ithacans push council to approve ‘Reimagining’ recommendation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca residents are putting pressure on city officials. At Wednesday’s Common Council meeting, Ithacans urged officials to up the tempo on creating a Department of Community Safety. Resident Marty Hiller says now is the time to make change. Alderperson George McGonigal says council members...
ITHACA, NY
967thevine.com

Tioga County sees property taxes dip in some villages

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Villages in Tioga County are seeing slight changes to property taxes. In Candor, rates are down a fraction. Steve Palinosky with the Real Property & Assessment Rolls Department explains. Rates are also down in the Village of Spencer.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland County, NY
Government
967thevine.com

Ithaca mobile home park ‘under siege,’ officials say

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca say a mobile home park is under siege. Alderperson George McGonigal says homeless people are causing problems at Nate’s Floral Estates. He says cleaner camping should be encouraged in the area.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Tully residents outraged over proposed truck stop

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Dozens of concerned Tully neighbors packed the town’s planning board meeting Thursday night to voice their opposition over a proposed Mirabito gas station and truck stop. The piece of land in question is right off Route 81 in the Town of Tully on Route 80...
TULLY, NY
967thevine.com

Ithaca officials: carbon neutrality ‘difficult, but not impossible’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca has giant plans for its Green New Deal. The city hopes to become the first place in America to be 100 percent carbon neutral. Director of Sustainability Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres says it’ll be challenging. As part of its efforts for a greener city,...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil
98.1 The Hawk

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
informnny.com

Lewis County logs COVID-19 related death

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident has lost their life to COVID-19-related issues. This was confirmed in a daily report from Lewis County Public Health on June 1, bringing the death toll to 52. The county also reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. As of...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Manure truck causes power outage in the Town of Adams

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Power went out Friday morning for only for a few in the Town of Adams. A manure truck apparently didn’t have all of its equipment strapped down when a pipe swung out and caught a power pole. The pole needed fixing. Only...
ADAMS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The American Rescue Plan
wwnytv.com

A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - “I’m just afraid that some places will not implement the relief. They’ll keep the 16 cents,” said Paul Sipher. The $0.16 Watertown Resident Paul Sipher is referring to is a state wide gas tax suspension approved in Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2022 Budget. Sipher’s concerns about the additional savings were echoed by Jefferson County Administrator Bob Hagemann when we spoke to him in April about the idea.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Ley Creek Transfer Station in Liverpool to close June 11

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency will close the Ley Creek Transfer Station, in Liverpool, next week. Residents can bring their trash to the newly revamped Rock Cut transfer station in Jamesville, about nine miles south of the Ley Creek station. Like Ley Creek, Rock Cut will accept trash, recycling, construction and demolition materials, appliances, mattresses, tires and food scraps. It won’t accept batteries, fluorescent bulbs, mercury thermometers and mercury thermostats. Check the OCRRA website for special instructions to dispose of those items.
LIVERPOOL, NY
967thevine.com

Free Wi-Fi now available in downtown Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Want to spend time on your phone in the Commons without using you own data? Now, you can. Gary Ferguson at the Downtown Ithaca Alliance calls it their long-standing goal to provide neighbors and visitors free Wi-Fi service downtown. The free internet is available on or near the Commons pedestrian mall.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
informnny.com

Watertown bulk water station adds new payment methods

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s bulk water station is now operational according to the City’s Water Department. Beginning June 1, Watertown’s water station system will no longer require keys for access. Instead, new payment methods with be limited to cred cards or debit cards only. Residents...
WATERTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

3 restaurants fail health inspections, 2 with a critical violation: May 15-21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 15 to May 21, 2022. Three restaurants failed their inspections: Denny’s on Thompson Road, a Domino’s in Baldwinsville and Apex Entertainment in Destiny USA. Denny’s and Apex Entertainment failed with a critical violation.
SYRACUSE, NY
967thevine.com

Additional charges filed against accused Buffalo shooter from Broome County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 18-year-old from Broome County accused of a racist mass shooting in Buffalo is now facing additional charges. A grand jury has indicted Peyton Gendron on 25 different charges. They include a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge, which carries a sentence of life in prison. Gendron has already been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy