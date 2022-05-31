ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerts in the Park 2022

Rancho Cucamonga, California
 2 days ago

Summertime fun is coming! On Thursdays, June 9th to July 28th, from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Red Hill Community Park (7484 Vineyard Ave.), come out and enjoy a FREE outdoor event.

﻿This year's lineup includes a tribute to '90s hits, groovin' Jazz, totally rad '80s beats, classic Rock, Disco, Swing, and more! We look forward to seeing you at this free, family fun series!

Check out the band line up:

  • June 9th - Impulse Band
  • June 16th - Suavé
  • June 23rd - Stone Soul
  • June 30th - Cold Duck
  • July 7th - Hit Me '90s
  • July 14th - Midnight Ride
  • July 21st - Tease
  • July 28th - 80z All-Star

