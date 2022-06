GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been over six months since Vanessa Delgado lost her battle with COVID-19. The Valley native and mother of two was just 41 years old when she passed. Her family says some preexisting black mold in Vanessa’s Gilbert home led to respiratory issues that made her unable to fight COVID-19. In Arizona, sellers and their realtors are legally obligated to disclose any important facts about a property that might negatively affect the home’s value. Delgado’s family and their attorney say Chandler realtor and state representative candidate Liz Harris did not do this. As a result, they say Vanessa is no longer alive.

