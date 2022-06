Mark Joseph Krivanich, 61, of Milton passed away peacefully at 8:32 a.m, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at home in the company of his wife, sister, and close friends. Mark traced his family roots to and spent his early years growing up in Pittsburgh, Pa. As a youngster, he got into roller skating and played ice hockey. He would typically be the winner of the weekly Monday Limbo skating contest at Saint Justin Grade School. He also developed his love for all things water at an early age. He competed in swimming and diving while in school.

