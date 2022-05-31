Howard Payne baseball camp slated for June 6-9

Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their June meeting on Friday, June 10, 11:30 am at the Brownwood Country Club. We are honored to have as our guest speaker Anita Moore, TFRW Senate District 10 Director. Anita will talk about why Voter registration is critical to winning in November. “Not only will we be working to register new voters, but we will also be rolling out an incentive program for Republicans to become involved.” Join us and learn how you can “Help Keep Texas Red”.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO