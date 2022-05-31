Howard Payne baseball camp slated for June 6-9

Glory 10U hosted a free clinic for softball players ages 5-9 on Thursday. The clinic was planned and organized by glory coaches Kelcy Potts, Roland Soto, Landon Hill, and Justin Keas. 10U team members led small groups of young players from station to station, demonstrating drills and helping correct form.
Glendon ‘Glen’ Wayne Nethery, age 73, of Brownwood passed away June 1, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer and reconstruction surgery. Services will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Brownwood on Tuesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Graveside military services will be held at Zephyr Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, June 6, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home.
Donnie (Hoss) Gifford, age 55, of Brownwood passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. A graveside service for Donnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at Clear Creek Cemetery in Bangs. A visitation will be held from 6 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Waylon John Leach, son of Wesley & Stefani Leach, was born into Heaven, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A Chapel service will be held with the family at Heartland Funeral Home, Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in May, Texas officiated by Bob Smithson.
SAN ANGELO, TX -- Throughout my time at San Angelo LIVE, I’ve had the honor of highlighting some of the most memorable people and events in San Angelo and the Concho Valley. My time spent with San Angelo’s leader in news has allowed me to explore creativity that I thought I never had which has placed me in position to return to my roots of television broadcasting where I was first introduced to content creation almost 15 years ago.
June 6 – 10 – State 4-H Roundup, College Station, TX. 27 – State Fair Lamb/Goat Validation 9am – 10am at the Extension Office. 28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9am – 11am at Bob Clarks Pens. BROWN COUNTY 4-H SENIOR SPOTLIGHT. Brown County 4-H...
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 7:30 p.m. - Paramount Film Series: "The Color Purple", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St. 8 p.m....
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their June meeting on Friday, June 10, 11:30 am at the Brownwood Country Club. We are honored to have as our guest speaker Anita Moore, TFRW Senate District 10 Director. Anita will talk about why Voter registration is critical to winning in November. “Not only will we be working to register new voters, but we will also be rolling out an incentive program for Republicans to become involved.” Join us and learn how you can “Help Keep Texas Red”.
A Memorial Day service was held today at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial Park, honoring those men and women from Central Texas who have given their lives in military service to our country. Two men from Central Texas were honored today:. Lt. General James “Terry” Scott is...
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is expanding their dental program to provide nearly free services to those who qualify. The program allows impoverished Taylor County residents to receive extractions or a filling for only $20. Here is the criteria all applicants must meet: 1. They can come once per year. 2. Residents must […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — College Hills residents were warned to stay indoors and bring their outside pets inside on Wednesday morning due to an active bee swarm. According to an alert issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, people should avoid the area near 3500 West Beauregard Avenue because of an active bee swarm. Police urged residents within a two-block radius of that block to make sure all of their pets are indoors.
SAN ANGELO, TX — An extremely popular steakhouse restaurant is making plans to open in San Angelo soon.
According to the City of San Angelo Building Permits Department, a building permit to construct a $2 million LongHorn Steakhouse has been submitted.
The building is permitted in the 3900 block of West Loop 306 inside the Sunset Mall parking lot. San Angelo LIVE! reached out to the mall but they could not comment on the issue.
“Project Penguin” is dead. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors terminated a previous agreement with the anonymous manufacturer during its regular meeting Wednesday, June 1. The company, which would have brought 120 jobs to the area, opted out of the move due to the Texas tax system, said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON…. AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS OVERNIGHT.. TOMORROW…PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY…WITH ISOLATED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ANY TIME. HIGH NEAR 88 / LOW NEAR 70. WINDS SOUTHEAST 10-15 MPH. SUNDAY…SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, WINDY AND WARMER.. HIGH NEAR 94 / LOW NEAR 75. WINDS...
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the popular Baja-style taco restaurant, is now open in Bossier City, LA and Brownwood, TX. The Bossier City location adds a new state to the taco shop’s footprint, now making Fuzzy’s fans happy in 18 states. The Bossier City location is owned and operated...
Now that is one big fish. Recently, one Central Texas man went fishing down with his buddy at Lady Bird Lake in Austin and reeled in the biggest catch that he’s ever seen. While he was at the lake with his buddy, Cassidy Douglass caught an enormous 64-pound smallmouth buffalo fish. Douglass told KXAN that at first, he had no idea what he caught and that it took him around 25 minutes just to reel the massive fish in.
Due to Thursday’s showers and the possibility of more rain in the forecast, Saturday’s 46th Heartland Cruisers Rod Run Car Show has been moved from Riverside Park to the Bruner Auto Group facility in Early for the second year in a row. Events are slated to begin at...
Another hot afternoon is expected today across the Big Country with afternoon temps rising into near 100 degrees late before we see a cool down into the rest of the week and welcome rain chances. For this afternoon, look for sunny skies and a high of 97. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see a few clouds out there and a low down around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.
