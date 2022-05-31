ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Yard Sale at Evansville Church is Fundraiser for Life-Saving Nonprofit Organization

By Bobby G.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is here, the weather is warmer, and that means you can expect to see more and more yard sales. On any given Saturday morning you are sure to find a handful of different sales happening around the Evansville area. I need to let you know about one yard sale in...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

WNIN Hosting Free International Food Festival June 18th in Downtown Evansville

Evansville and the surrounding Tri-State area have been fortunate enough to see a welcomed increase in the variety of global food options we have available. While we have several great options when it comes to Mexican, Italian, and Asian food, we've had a number of other restaurants open up in the area offering dishes from other regions of the world including, Peruvian, Greek, Middle Eastern, and more. For self-proclaimed "Foodies" like my wife and I and others like us, it gives us the opportunity to try new things without needing to travel to those countries or bigger cities. Coming up later this month, we'll get the chance to try several of them all in one place during the "Taste of Evansville" food festival hosted by our local PBS-TV affiliate, WNIN.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Farmer thankful to be alive after grain bin rescue

RICHLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Phillip Schmidt has owned his farmland in Spencer County since the mid-1970s. He helped teach agriculture classes for North Posey schools for a decade, served as an agent for Spencer County’s Purdue Extension Office for another 20 years, and has been in farming his entire life. It’s what he knows. […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

An Owensboro Coffee Shop Owner Took a Leap of Faith & Opened During the Pandemic – Still Brewing Strong in 2022

Timothy Poiles opened The Coffee Shop in the most unlikely of times, during COVID. But it was God's timing. When COVID was wreaking havoc on our country, Timothy was taking a leap of faith as a new business owner. Timothy knew God was calling him to set aside any fears he may have had and to trust God in this new business adventure. So, he went for it!
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

YMCA of Southwestern Indiana’s FREE 165th Anniversary Celebration – Free Evansville Otters Game, Workout Classes & More

Both Evansville, Indiana locations of the YMCA will close at 12:00 PM (Noon) Thursday, June 2, 2022, to prepare for a celebration 165 years in the making. Today's celebration is free for everyone, even if you are not a member of the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana. This will be a fun family event, full of outdoor activities. In addition to free yoga and line dancing classes, they are bringing the rock climbing wall from YMCA Camp Carson! The afternoon rolls into the evening with a special throw-back Evansville Otters game at Historic Bosse Field.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Porchfest is back in downtown Henderson!

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Break out the lawn chairs and blankets because downtown Henderson is hosting their third Porchfest! The fest will take place on June 4 from 5-8p.m. and is a free family-friendly event. Porchfest will be located on South Main from Washington to Jefferson Street. South Main Street will be closed to traffic. […]
HENDERSON, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Who Makes The Best Donuts in The Evansville, Indiana Area? Vote Now

For some of us, we could celebrate National Donut Day every day. The very first job I ever applied for was at Burr's Donuts in Princeton. I can still remember the smell, and oh that chocolate icing. It's probably a good thing that I didn't get the job, I would've gotten fired trying to find out that secret recipe. Actually, I'm still looking for that unique chocolate icing, if anybody happens to know it!
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Sales#Nonprofit Organization#Costa Rica#Agua Viva Serves
WOMI Owensboro

Restaurants in Western KY with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Non-Profit is Seeking Your Shoe Donations to Help Haiti

Friends of Sinners Recovery Program here in Owensboro is hosting the 'Feet of Jesus' donation drive to help those in need in Haiti and you can help. Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills. The organization began in 2009 and continues to thrive today.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Seafood
103GBF

Fort Branch Restaurant Featured on America’s Best Restaurants

One Tri-State restaurant had a special visitor that will soon highlight them in an upcoming episode. In the Tri-State, we are home to so many restaurants. We've got a little of everything from pizza, to burgers, to cuisine from other countries, and more! We have so many options when it comes to eating out, and a myriad of local businesses to support while doing so. One restaurant located in Fort Branch serves up delicious food and is being highlighted in a show online.
FORT BRANCH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Barn owls make for rare find in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News goes hunting for a rare find in Gibson County. Our guide for this adventure is Mike Wathen, a Southern Indiana Wildlife expert.  He takes us out on his four wheeler to a remote bridge. Wathen tells us about 3 months ago, he first noticed a family of barn […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How Police and Donuts Became a Thing – Indiana Cop Tells All

The stereotype that all cops love donuts is one that has been around for decades and has become a running gag in TV shows and movies for many, many years. The association between the two has been used as jokes and even insults toward police officers for as long as I can remember. Locally, the Hoses Team often uses it on social media in the months and weeks leading up to the annual Guns & Hoses charity boxing event at Ford Center to poke fun at their Guns competitors. But have you ever wondered why it's become a thing? I decided to find out by going straight to someone who deals with the effects of the stereotype on a regular basis, an Indiana police officer.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore actually made a discovery – below their books. The owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore say prior to opening for business, they found a room under their store that may hold ties to local history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy