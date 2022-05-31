ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

[VIDEO] Lightning strikes house in Colorado + tips to stay safe

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

A home security camera captured footage of a lightning strike hitting a home in Arvada on Sunday afternoon.

The video, shared by KDVR , shows the moment the strike suddenly hits the house, sending sparks and smoke into the air.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an average of 500,000 lightening flashes hit the ground in Colorado every year. With this number, the state ranks 19th in the country in the number of "Cloud-to-Ground" (CG) lightning flashes, NWS data suggests.

Moreover, lightning has been responsible for hundreds of injuries and at least 99 deaths in Colorado since 1980, the service reports.

"In recent years, Colorado was tied for 7th in the nation when it comes to lightning fatalities (years 2008-2018). When you look at a longer period of time, Colorado ranks 4th in the nation for fatalities (years 1959-2019)," the NWS website says.

Lightning strikes are also credited for causing around half of Colorado's wildfires each year.

Lightning strikes can be unavoidable and unpredictable.

Here are some tips from the City of Colorado Springs on how to stay safe during a lightning storm:

Unplug appliances and other electrical items during a stormStay away from windows and doorsAvoid washing your hands, bathing, doing laundry, or washing dishes during a stormNever work on plumbing in the home during a thunder and lightning storm

If your home is hit, you should call 911 so that the fire risk can be assessed.

Find a list of where lightning strikes are the most in Colorado here .

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

East Troublesome fire was human caused, investigators say

The East Troublesome fire, Colorado's second largest wildfire on record, was human caused, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday. In a news release, investigators said they believe the blaze was caused by either a hunter or a backcountry camper — possibly by accident — due to the location and time of year the fire ignited.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

3 PERCENT OF NORM: Massive gap exists in Colorado's snowpack distribution

Though many didn't think it would happen again this season, Colorado's statewide snowpack has returned to the 20-year norm for the start of June, thanks to big snowfall in the central and northern Colorado regions in recent weeks. Snowpack hasn't been around this level, relative to the date, since mid-March. That being said, some regions are seriously lagging behind that number.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire started by prescribed burn 'gone wild' in Colorado, investigators reveal

Residents of the Montrose area aren't happy to learn that a prescribed burn gone awry was behind the destruction of 313 local acres and three structures last month. A Wednesday press release from the United States Forest Service states that investigators have determined that the Simms Fire was started by the Simms Mesa Prescribed Fire Project. The Simms Fire started on May 19, with an intentional burn being conducted in the same area on May 16. While authorities were monitoring the 188-acre area that was part of the official project during this period, a wind event on the fourth day of the project resulted in the prescribed burn breaking out of containment lines. At that point, the Simms Fire was declared to be a wildfire.
MONTROSE, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Emergency beacon' leads to rescue of man stuck on cliff at 13,400 feet in Colorado

Search and rescue volunteers likely saved the life of a climber on one of Colorado's popular fourteeners over the weekend. According to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, they received a report of a climber that had been 'cliffed-out' in the area of 14,074-foot Missouri Mountain at about 9:40 AM on Saturday, May 28. A solo hiker was on the ridge between the summit of Missouri Mountain and Elkhead Pass,...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Plumbing#Security Camera#Kdvr
OutThere Colorado

Water levels at popular Colorado lake to stay low after draining reveals problems

The water at Rio Blanca Lake, in White River City, will not be refilled in 2022, according to officials. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), crews discovered a problem while working on removing non-native fish from the lake and the White River drainage system in 2021. CPW also planned to reintroduce more compatible species like bluegill, black crappie, largemouth bass, and tiger muskie that year.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow expected in parts of Colorado

More precipitation is anticipated in Colorado to start the week, expected to land as snow along the mountains of the Northern Front Range. Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land along the Continental Divide, in the mountains west of Boulder and in the area of I-70. In a high-end forecast scenario, totals would still top out at about 18 inches, but deeper snow would be much more widespread in the aforementioned region.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
OutThere Colorado

Discovery of new trails in Colorado Springs mountain park coming after road reopening

The reopening of North Cheyenne Canyon Road figures to spell more discovery of a new trail system in one of Colorado Springs' premier parks. About 7 miles of trail were built last fall, starting with a reconfigured Daniels Pass. From the road, it switchbacks up about 2 miles to a ridge, where one can veer for a short, hiker-only path to Mount Muscoco — North Cheyenne Cañon's highest point — or descend through the trees on 3-plus miles of Sweetwater Canyon trails.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Recovery efforts at Rocky Mountain National Park debris site complete, 2 victims identified

The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team recovered the body of the man who died in a rockfall and avalanche near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker. The other two climbers who survived the incident Sunday were Michael Grieg, 27, and Lillian Martinez, 24, both from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The identity of the man who died will be released after Boulder County Coroner's office completes an autopsy.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Art on the Streets debuts 12 new pieces of art to decorate downtown Colorado Springs

Picture your living room. And how you know it so well. Picture suddenly getting a new couch, one that comes in a different color or is placed in a different corner. It would probably, at the least, make you take a second look. This is kind of what Art on the Streets does for downtown Colorado Springs. The annual exhibition brings something new, specifically 12 new pieces, to the same familiar corners and walls of town. The latest exhibit debuts Friday with a self-guided scavenger hunt.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Free jazz festival returns to one of Denver's oldest neighborhoods

The annual 'Five Points Jazz Festival' is returning to Colorado on Saturday in celebration of the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood. "On Saturday, June 4, 2022, 100,000 people will gather along Welton Street for the anticipated return of the Five Points Jazz Festival. Those attending will experience a safe, sustainable, family-fun event," a news release from event organizers said.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau to visit NORAD in Colorado Springs

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced that he will travel to Colorado Springs to visit the North American Aerospace Defense Command headquarters. Trudeau's office announced that he will visit NORAD in Colorado Springs on Tuesday before traveling to Los Angeles to participate in the ninth Summit of the Americas, hosted by President Joe Biden, according to a report by yahoo!finance. The summit is scheduled Monday through Friday, June 10. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy