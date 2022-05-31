'Alice in Wonderland'-themed outdoor escape room experience coming to Colorado

Photo Credit: Svetlana_Smirnova. File photo. (iStock)

An 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed, outdoor escape room is making four stops in Colorado this year as a part of its national tour.

"Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland event," the official announcement reads.

Participants will be tasked with finding clues and solving riddles around town as they work against the clock to "get Alice home." On average, the hunt takes between two and three hours to complete, according to event organizers.

Teams are also encouraged to dress in theme for a chance to win prizes.

Prizes will be awarded to the fastest team, best dressed team, best team photo, best mini player (under 16 years old), and best dressed pup.

Tickets cost $80 per team and each team can have up to six members.

The experience will be stopping in Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins in September. For more information on dates, or to buy tickets, visit the event's website.