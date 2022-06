The Wicked Hop has a dynamite location on the northern edge of the Historic Third Ward where it anchors the corner of St. Paul and Broadway, just across the street from the Milwaukee Public Market. The restaurant is fairly small, but to add more tables and a view of food delivery for customers who sit at two-tops by the railing, there’s a second-floor dining area. From that bird’s-eye view you can watch servers on the first floor bringing platefuls of food to customers at street level. Outside tables in a heated area line both sides of the wide sidewalk and are protected from Wisconsin’s spring showers by an overhead awning. All told, this adds up to a lot of tables in a small space.

