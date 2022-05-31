ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Hardy & Frankie Kazarian Set To Perform Concert This Thursday

By Ryan Clark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW stars Jeff Hardy and Frankie Kazarian will be performing a concert this Thursday on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. Jeff Hardy/PeroxWhy?Gen & Frankie Kazarian/Gutter Cabdy @...

PWMania

Dolph Ziggler Among Others Backstage at AEW Dynamite

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, Ziggler lives in the Los Angeles region and was visiting friends. Ryan Nemeth, his brother, has been with AEW for a few years and worked last night’s Elevation tapings, teaming up with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi against The Death Triangle. Elevation spoilers can be found at this link.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fightful

MJF Set To Speak On 6/1 AEW Dynamite

MJF will be at AEW Dynamite. After losing to Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing and being stretchered out of the arena, MJF will speak on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF was in the headlines through Double or Nothing weekend as he missed the fan fest on Saturday and booked a flight out of Las Vegas on Saturday night, but didn't get on the plane, opting to show up to AEW Double or Nothing. He claimed to Fightful that he showed up just before his match, which opened the pay-per-view, and left right after.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Jeff Jarrett Reacts to His New Role With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has officially announced that he has returned to the WWE as an executive. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE hired Jarrett to serve in a high-level executive position on the company’s live events side last week. Jarrett’s new role entails him “taking over live events” for WWE, according to reports.
WWE
411mania.com

Scorpio Sky on Wanting Paige VanZant to be Viewed Differently Than Ronda Rousey in WWE

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky discussed Paige VanZant making her AEW in-ring debut last Sunday at Double or Nothing 2022. The team of VanZant, Sky, and Ethan Page beat the team of Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Discusses CM Punk’s AEW Run, His Respect for Punk & More

Bryan Danielson has a tremendous amount of respect for CM Punk, the new AEW World Champion. Danielson and Punk have a long history together, and according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Danielson has taken “silent delight” in witnessing Punk’s comeback in AEW. Danielson described a moment in their lives when pro wrestling was everything; they were hungry kids with huge goals and limited money accounts in an interview conducted before Punk won the AEW World Title from “Hangman” Adam Page at Double Or Nothing last Sunday.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On When MJF And Tony Khan’s Meeting Will Take Place

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio,” MJF and Tony Khan are set to meet tomorrow following the controversy surrounding AEW’s Double Or Nothing weekend. Problems between the two sides began at the AEW Double or Nothing fan fest this past weekend...
WWE
Fightful

Hangman Adam Page Set For Action On 6/8 AEW Dynamite

There won't be a post-Championship break for Hangman Page. Last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, Hangman Page lost the AEW Championship to CM Punk, ending his first reign with the belt after 197 days. He was not present at the June 1 episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles, but won't be missing from action for much longer.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Removed From AEW Roster Pages

Whether it’s a work or shoot, AEW seems to be fully trying to erase the existence of MJF at the moment. The latest move in the MJF vs. AEW saga has the promotion completely removing him from their AllEliteWrestling.com roster page as well as the AEWShop.com store. If you do happen to attempt to go to his shop site, you receive a “404 Error” code.
WWE
PWMania

Video and News on CM Punk Confronting MJF During AEW Dynamite Commercial

As seen on the June 1st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo highlighting his relationship with President Tony Khan. MJF stated Khan has been saving money in order to sign former WWE stars who can’t lace his boots, and he also referred to Khan as a “f*cking mark.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Bryan Danielson Speaks About Possible Opponents from NJPW

It was announced a while back that All Elite Wrestling and NJPW will organize the Forbidden Door PPV, which will see stars from both promotions compete against each other. Even though NJPW is not very popular in the US, they are considered one of the top promotions in the world.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Biography To Kick Off The Return Of WWE On A&E

WWE on A&E will return on Sunday, July 10, with nine straight weeks of all-new content, and they’re starting with a bang. Or maybe a gong. Back in March, it was announced that WWE and A&E would be releasing 130 hours of new programming that would include 24 episodes of “Most Wanted Treasures,” 35 episodes of “Biography: WWE Legends,” and 40 hours of “WWE: Rivals.” PWInsider reported at the time that the first episode of “Biography: WWE Legends” would be on The Iron Shiek, but a new WWE press release includes a one-minute teaser for the July 10 premiere, and reveals that the first episode will be about the Undertaker. The press release also officially announced the second season of “Biography: WWE Legends” and the first seasons of “WWE Rivals” and a new show, “WWE Smack Talk.”
WWE

