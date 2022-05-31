‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joe Keery and ‘It Follows’ Actress Maika Monroe’s Relationship Timeline

So happy together. Joe Keery and Maika Monroe have been in a relationship since 2017 — the same year they made their red carpet debut at the Stranger Things season 2 premiere.

Although the couple is relatively private about their relationship, they have attended numerous award shows and premieres together over the years. According to a 2021 GQ profile on the Stranger Things actor , Keery met Monroe at a party in Los Angeles.

The Massachusetts native told GQ that the gold necklace he wears at all times was a gift from the It Follows actress. “I found it while we were traveling, and then it busted. For Christmas, she got it remade for me,” he said. Although he joked that he sometimes worries the necklace is haunted, the actor and musician admitted, “Things have been pretty good for me, so I can’t say.”

Monroe and Keery both appeared in the 2018 film After Everything . Monroe stars as Mia, who begins a relationship with Elliot ( Jeremy Allen White ) shortly after he is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Before Mia meets Elliot, she goes on a bad Tinder date with a guy named Chris, played by Keery. The film also stars Sasha Lane , Dean Winters and Marisa Tomei .

Before she met the Molly's Game actor, Monroe was previously linked to her Independence Day: Resurgence costar Liam Hemsworth . In 2015, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that the pair had gotten cozy at a Fourth of July party thrown by director Roland Emmerich . “His hand was on her butt as she was grinding into him and they were making out at the bar,” the source said. “Liam was draped all over her. It was so PDA and in-your-face!”

An insider close to Monroe told Us at the time that the 5th Wave actress and Hemsworth were “not official but their chemistry is ridiculous!” In a November 2015 interview with Men’s Health & Fitness , Hemsworth opened up about the challenges of dating following his 2013 split from Miley Cyrus . “Dating’s really difficult. I’m constantly traveling, and I don’t go out to clubs or anything like that. I have a great small group of friends in my life, but I barely ever meet anyone new. It’s tough to have a relationship in this industry, though not to the point where it makes me depressed,” he told the outlet.

Monroe also sparked dating rumors with Twilight alum Taylor Lautner after they were spotted at a Dodgers game together in 2013. In 2016, she was photographed holding hands with Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook in West Hollywood.

Past flings and dating rumors aside, Monroe and Keery are going strong. Scroll through for a timeline of their relationship: