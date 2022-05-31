ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

72-year-old woman shot by bullet sitting in her Queens home

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wj6iq_0fw6DFNp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjRZk_0fw6DFNp00
Mayor Adams teams up with other mayors to fight gun violence 03:10

NEW YORK - A Queens home was riddled with bullets Monday night, striking a 72-year-old woman inside.

The suspect took off.

As CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, Margaret Henry has lived there for 30 years. Her home was passed down from her parents.

Last night, her husband had to be rushed to the hospital, and when she returned home alone and went inside, shots rang out.

"There was no warning. It was 'bop bop bop bop bop bop.' A lot of people were shooting," Henry said. "Look at my window there. It's a lot of wickedness going on."

It was just before 11:30 p.m. Monday when neighborhood surveillance video captured the sound of gunshots on 128th Street, directly aimed at Henry's home. Ten bullets mainly pierced the windows. Henry was struck in the arm.

"Where I was sitting wasn't really in the line of fire, but still I got hit because I was on the side, and I guess when I tried to move, my arm got hit," she said.

The bullets pierced the façade of the home and kept going, one coming through the interior wall, and three striking the refrigerator.

"If I was still in that chair, I would be dead right now because the chair is in ... the path of the gunfire," Henry said.

Henry says it was no accident.

"I am very peaceful here. I don't bother nobody. I don't know why they targeted my house exactly," she said.

The 72-year-old is now a part of a dreaded list of nearly 600 gun violence victims so far this year. While the numbers of shootings are beginning to decline when compared to last year, they have surged since 2020.

The New York City Police Department says there were 319 murder cases in 2019. In 2020, there were 468, and in 2021, there were 488.

This as the entire country is grappling with how to address gun violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8B59_0fw6DFNp00
New York mayors hold meeting on gun violence 52:45

From Queens to bullets in Brooklyn and a mass shooting in Buffalo, the state joins the nation as it grapples with gun violence.

"There must have a national approach to this and include national solutions," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Adams joined the mayor of Buffalo and those from five other cities from across the state to address the pervasive issue as Gun Violence Awareness Month is set to begin .

"No matter the motivation of the person behind the weapon, this is the time we are standing up and saying no more," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

"The shooting that took place in Buffalo is no different than the shootings that take place on Buffalo Avenue in Brooklyn," Adams said.

Adams called on a national solution, from a crackdown on dangerous social media posts to more funding to take guns off the streets and improve mental health resources.

"It's time to give the resources to our cities and states that will ensure that we can provide the necessary mental health care," he said.

For now, discussions alone don't ease the concerns for Margaret Henry and her family.

"Physically, she seems like she's going to be fine, but mentally, it's going to be a problem," said her son Lynroy Henry.

She came back to her home to just gather a few things, with no plans to return for good. Her son says she will go and live with the family, permanently.

The NYPD says Henry was not the intended target, but they have not provided any information about the shooters.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for those responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Brooklyn bodega worker robbed at gunpoint: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people stole from a bodega in Brooklyn during a gunpoint robbery, police said Friday. The suspects entered the store along Rogers Avenue near Linden Boulevard a few minutes past 12 p.m. on May 16 and approached an employee, officials said. Two of them pulled out their guns and demanded money […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Livery cab driver critically hurt in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for the person who shot a livery cab driver early Thursday morning in the Bronx. It happened around 2 a.m. on White Plains Road in Parkchester. Police said the 60-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to the face. Ambulances took him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was in critical condition and had to undergo surgery. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Police said the driver still had his wallet on him. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Hell’s Kitchen clubgoers talk about spiked drinks, taxi death

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — West 46th Street was bustling on Thursday night this week, even as members of New York City’s gay community were talking about the death of a young clubgoer who got into a taxi there — and didn’t exit alive. “Everyone is aware of it, yes,” said Terrence Schroeder, who lives […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Bullets#Mental Health#Violent Crime
CBS New York

Students hold walkout for "Wear Orange Weekend" against gun violence

NEW YORK -- People across the nation are taking a stance against gun violence. It's National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the start of Wear Orange Weekend.The annual event comes as a series of fatal shootings have rocked the nation including earlier this week at a hospital, last week at a school and last month at a supermarket. At a rally in Summit, New Jersey, some 200 people were expected. This year, speakers don't just want to raise awareness - they're passionate about seeing action. Moms were on Madison Avenue and 64th Street wearing orange and shouting "Save kids, not guns." "The biggest impact...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Social worker’s last selfie before mysterious NYC taxi death

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Julio Ramirez, a Brooklyn social worker who did mental health counseling for the poor, was enjoying a night out in Hell’s Kitchen in the early hours of April 21 when he took a smiling selfie. He was making a “peace” sign, his fingernails painted stylishly black. “It is the last […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

2 in custody following shooting near school in Chelsea

NEW YORK - Two people are in custody after a shooting in Chelsea. Thankfully nobody was injured, but two nearby schools did go into lockdown when shots were fired steps away from the entrance on West 18th Street. It all happened around 2 p.m. on Ninth Avenue. Witnesses say two men dressed in all black began shooting on the sidewalk. Police quickly responded and arrested two men. A parked bus giving out COVID vaccines was struck by bullets, but the worker inside was not injured. It's unclear if the gunmen intended to shoot the bus. Police say no one was hit in the shooting, but...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman bit, scratched Asian man, 65, in bias attack in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a woman who allegedly attacked a 65-year-old Asian man on a subway train in Brooklyn Sunday, authorities said. The unidentified woman hurled anti-Asian comments at the victim before proceeding to bite him on the back and scratch his arms, police said. The incident occurred on the southbound A […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Subway mass shooting victim suing gun manufacturer Glock

NEW YORK - A victim of the Brooklyn subway shooting is suing the gun manufacturer. Legally, it will put to test a new law in New York state aimed at holding the firearms industry accountable. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas takes a closer look at the case. As chaos erupted on the N train in Brooklyn the morning of April 12, Ilene Steur was among the victims shot. The bullet entered her buttocks, and traveled to her abdomen. "She sustained horrific physical injuries, as well as psychological injuries which she is under treatment for now," said attorney Sanford Rubenstein. "Her life will never be the same." Rubenstein...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of delivery worker

NEW YORK -- More than a month after a food delivery worker was gunned down on the job in Queens, police have made an arrest in his death. Glenn Hirsch, 51, has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the deadly shooting of Zhiwen Yan, the NYPD said Thursday.Yan, a 45-year-old father of three, was shot and killed on April 30 while delivering food in Forest Hills. Police identified a disgruntled customer as a possible person of interest in the case. Yan's widow said she's been living with fear since the shooting, knowing her husband's killer was still...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD: Robbers using pepper spray on store workers

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for several people who have robbed at least three stores since May 16 — two in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan — using pepper spray as a weapon to hurt store workers. In each robbery, the masked thieves entered the store,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy