*Check out the bonus article at the bottom - about best bars and clubs in SD In San Diego, the month of July is traditionally reserved and well-known as LGBTQ month. As a result, as time passes, the expectation grows. Not only will we celebrate and revel throughout the month, but we will also express ourselves clearly. More than ever, it appears that we must rally in large numbers, show up, and protest. Every single freedom we believe we possess is in jeopardy. All of our feelings are valid, so be enraged or outraged if you want to. We must shout from the...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO