Johnny Depp wasn’t throwing a lavish London bash hours before a Virginia jury handed him a victory in his defamation case against ex-Amber Heard, sources told The Post, slamming a report which claimed the actor was partying ahead of the verdict. “The venue was booked in case anyone wanted to do something but was canceled,” one source said, contradicting a report claiming the actor shelled out hundreds of thousands of dollars at Notting Hill hotspot Laylow. But The Post has seen emails showing the event was cancelled before it ever took place. Depp wasn’t in the United States to hear the Wednesday verdict...

MUSIC ・ 44 MINUTES AGO