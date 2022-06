Taking to her famous bed once more, Emin returns after bladder cancer to invite us into the most intimate crevices of her life. For a woman I have only met from a distance for about 10 minutes, I have seen Tracey Emin’s bottom an awful lot. I have seen it in ink, in paint, in bronze and on film. Sometimes it is pink and shapely, other times it is tilted in provocation or in the grasp of a lover. It appears in much of Emin’s new work at Jupiter Artland in I Lay Here for You, which includes sculpture, monotypes, paintings and work on paper, and details the artist’s recovery and rediscovery of love after suffering from bladder cancer.

